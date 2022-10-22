Downey, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) five-star prospect and USC Trojans pledge Zachariah Branch has been rated the nation's No. 1 wide receiver for months. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound electric playmaker seems to have an iron-grip on the top spot nationally. On Friday night, Branch - again - showed why, ...
After LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tipped off the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Tuesday, the basketball star capped the week by attending a high school football game in Southern California. LeBron and Savannah James, his wife, were spotted in the stands at Chaminade College Prep, where ...
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Photos courtesy of Glendale Unified School District. Glendale Unified School District students this week joined others across the nation for National Walk and Roll to School Day, an annual event that encourages families to find non-car ways to get their kids to school.
Last week, 61-year-old Estela Rodriguez was out on her daily walk along Highland Avenue when a car came up from behind and hit her. The crash took her life. Now her family is trying to honor her memory and raise awareness about possible dangers at the intersection. They’ve started a Change.org petition which they plan […]
ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
In 2019, the tourism information center VistMesa had been working on a year-long project to help tailor and accommodate travel experiences for individuals with autism and their families. The project would result in the city of Mesa, Arizona becoming the first ever Autism-Certified City (ACC) in the United States. An...
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
DOWNEY — "It's a masterpiece" wrote mariachi historian Jonathan Clark, describing four-time Latin Grammy nominee Mariachi Herencia de Mexico's soon to be released 5thstudio album "Herederos.""It's state of the art." Whether it's their fresh, crisp sound or their edgy image, the 14 band members, both male and female, are...
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - Bean Town has been in the heart of the Sierra Madre business district for over three decades. There have been several owners, but the shop has never been in as precarious a position financially as it is now. Owner David Bremer said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt...
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle overturned after crashing into a light pole temporarily trapping the female occupants early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Downey. The Downey Police and fire department responded to a traffic collision on the 82200 block of Firestone Boulevard around 1:55 a.m.
Northridge, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision in the Northridge neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley on Sunday evening. The Los Angeles… Read more "1 Killed in Northridge Traffic Collision"
The city of Compton has ranked #1 on the state auditor’s list of most fiscally distressed city for the fourth straight year. Acting State Auditor Michael Tilden provided an outline of recommendations the City could take to achieve stability to ensure the City can provide essential services to its residents.
Community members held a vigil Sunday night for Magnus Joseph Robinson, the 16-year-old who was killed in a head on collision in Porter Ranch. “He was a very fun person. He was a very giving person, he was funny, always helping people, always a big-hearted kid and everybody is going to definitely miss him”, said Ivan Narvaez, Robinson’s uncle.
Comments / 0