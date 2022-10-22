Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On Russell Westbrook's Brutal Shooting Night

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook didn't make a field goal for the first time since 2016

In their first game of the season, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was one of the few bright spots for the team as he finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds on 7-12 shooting from the field. This looked like a positive sign of things to come after all the speculation of trading Westbrook, but that quickly went south after just the second game.

After coming off an efficient game, Westbrook finished the second game of the season going 0-11 from the field with two points. This marked only the second time in Westbrook's career that he didn't record one single field goal (last time was in 2016).

This of course gets the fans and media talking of what to do with Westbrook moving forward. Will the Lakers have to deal with this all season long?

Lakers forward LeBron Jame s still supports Westbrook until the end despite such a poor shooting night (quotes via Arash Markazi ).

"Flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday. He's a veteran. We've all had bad shooting nights. I've had bad shooting nights. Everybody in the league has had bad shooting nights. Who cares. I thought he played a great game. Defensively he was in tune he was locked in and pushed the tempo. Had five steals and two back-to-back in critical time. He just didn't make any shots. That's fine. Flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday."

It's best to put this poor shooting night behind Westbrook as there is still a long season ahead. Luckily for Westbrook, there's only up from here as he looks to shift his mental focus on their next game Sunday.