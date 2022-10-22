ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliso Viejo, CA

Aliso Viejo, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The El Toro High School football team will have a game with Aliso Niguel High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

El Toro High School
Aliso Niguel High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Huntington Beach, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Segerstrom High School football team will have a game with Marina High School - Huntington Beach on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Montclair, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sierra Vista High School football team will have a game with Montclair High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
MONTCLAIR, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
coastreportonline.com

Coast swept by IVC at home

With a chance to topple the top team in the Orange Empire Conference at home, the Orange Coast College Pirates suffered a 3-0 sweep to Irvine Valley College on Friday. The last time these two squads met, it was the Pirates who came in as the favorites. However, after suffering an upset road loss to the Lasers on Sept. 21, OCC has trailed IVC in both the conference standings and the top 25 state rankings. Friday’s sweep has only extended the gap between these two teams, as the No. 9 Lasers are now responsible for half of the No. 15 Pirates’ losses this season.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano

At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation. 
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
COSTA MESA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $39.7 Million, This Undeniably Impressive World Class Estate in Laguna Beach Delivers A True Resort-like Living Experience

11 Montage Way Home in Laguna Beach, California for Sale. 11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, California is a world-class custom home commanding a coveted front row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views. This Home in Laguna Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11 Montage Way, please contact John Stanaland (Phone: 949-689-9047) at Villa Real Estate & Tyler Stanaland (Phone: 949-324-8800) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State’s Unbeaten Streak Ends at UC Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Long Beach State suffered a tough 2-1 loss in their final road match of the year at UC Santa Barbara. It is the first loss for the Beach (6-5-6, 5-1-3 Big West) in conference play this season and snaps their eight-match unbeaten streak. The first...
LONG BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
menifee247.com

Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5

The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
MENIFEE, CA
