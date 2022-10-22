Read full article on original website
Man pays $1,100 a month for 95-square-foot NYC apartment and shares a bathroom down the hall with neighbors
New Yorkers are finding more cheaper ways to live in the big city, but it comes at the cost of space and privacy in dorm-style apartments.
Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million
A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US. At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row. Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet...
Billionaire Australian businesswoman who heads Tesla board smashes a property record after buying $27.5million penthouse with seven bedrooms and amazing harbour views
An Australian billionaire has smashed a property record after buying an apartment on Sydney's north shore for $27.5million. Tesla chair Robyn Denholm bought the sprawling penthouse in The Ritz building on a waterfront reserve in Cremorne Point, making it the highest apartment sale north of the Harbour Bridge, reported the Australian Financial Review.
Cornish clifftop four-bedroom 1970s bungalow with spectacular sea views and direct beach access hits the market for £1.95million
A 'rare offering' Cornish clifftop bungalow with sensational sea views and direct beach access has hit the market for £1.95million. The property, called Methrose, from the outside may be an ordinary 1970s bungalow, but it sits in a spectacular spot overlooking the iconic crystal clear waters and sandy beaches of St Austell Bay in Cornwall.
yankodesign.com
This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest
Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
Forget Infinity Pools. This $26 Million Telluride Manse Comes With a Swimmable Infinity Pond.
Who needs an infinity pool, when you have a real-life infinity pond?. An over-the-top mountain manse has just come onto the market in Telluride, and because it’s located in the ultra-exclusive Gray Head community, the property is listed for a cool $25.9 million. A residence with that kind of price tag is bound to come with a few bonkers features. In this case, you get a custom wine wall, a Swarovski crystal sculpture, all the furnishings and a built-in trampoline where you can bounce with Mt. Sneffels as your backdrop. And yes, a huge swimmable infinity pond in your backyard.
This New 178-Foot Trimaran Concept Has Two Tilting Masts So It Can Glide Under Bridges
Designer Steve Kozloff has added innovative tilting sailing rigs to just about every type of vessel, from explorers to gigayachts. Now it’s the trimaran’s turn. The California-based designer has just unveiled a new concept, known as Epiphany, which is equipped with two masts that can be rotated and lowered on demand. The new 178-footer is the latest model in Kozloff’s Goliath Series of “folding” yachts that are designed around Chantiers de L’Atlantique’s Solid Sail system. Epiphany cuts a striking silhouette with a trio of sleek steel hulls and a lightweight aluminum superstructure. Spread across three decks, the living quarters are characterized by...
techeblog.com
This $5-Million Floating Seahorse Villa House Has an Underwater Bedroom with Glass Walls
Dubai’s Floating Seahorse Villa project by the Kleindienst Group was first unveiled back in 2015, and since then, not much has been seen or heard about them. Recently, a few in-depth tours have surfaced, with one by real estate expert Enes Yilmazer taking you through a $4.7-million USD house. There are a total of 131 units available, with a handful of them being Signature Editions that can cost upwards of $20-million.
mailplus.co.uk
You really CAN have a very big house in the country
DOWNSTAIRS in the drawing room, someone is remembering their scales on the baby grand piano. From outside, shrieks drift up as children launch themselves into the deep, dark lake fringed with ducks and paddleboards. And as you relax in the slipper bath in the master bathroom, beyond the open French...
cottagesgardens.com
A Regal and Elegant French Chateau Asks €11.5M
Live like royalty at this French chateau called “Petit Versailles.” Despite its name, there is nothing “petite” about it, totaling 16,145 square feet set on almost 50 acres. To reside in this elegant castle and frolic in its gardens, it costs €11.5 million or $11,386,139 USD.
Domaine
This Beautiful Home Embraces Spanish Style with Modern Touches
In a world of minimalism versus maximalism, designing a home that perfectly blends the character of an older build with the modern finishes of a newer build may seem like a challenge to most. Keeping the home’s original charm and character while finding modern finishes that bring a cohesive look rather than a hodgepodge of very clear new and old pieces that don’t go well together would be at the forefront of any designer’s mind when working on a home like this one. Amy Elbaum of AE Design had no problem finding this middle ground for this stunning Spanish-style home built in 1975.
livingetc.com
Scandinavian Christmas decor ideas to create a pared-back and elegantly festive home
Scandinavian Christmas decor is all about creating a stylish, pared-back festive interior. A look that is elegant, simple and a far cry from the typical red, green and gold kitschy style so synonymous with this time of the year. Put away your plastic, your colorful decor, and this time Christmas go for something refined and Scandi-chic.
