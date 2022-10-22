(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department says they've arrested a man wanted in connection with the grabbing incident of a 14-year-old girl who was walking to Park Middle School Thursday. Officers say 28-year-old Devin Katsel was arrested around 2:00pm Friday off the 3300 Block of West Kennewick Ave and booked on Luring and Child Molestation-2nd Degree. It was on Thursday when the girl was approached by a suspect driving a light blue minivan-style vehicle off West 10th Ave and South Benton Street. The suspect began trying to talk to the girl who ignored him. The male then allegedly exited the van and approached the student, attempting to coax her into the van, assaulting her in the process. The student was able to flee the male who returned to his van and left the area. The student was not physically harmed during this incident.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO