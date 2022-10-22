ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz Calls Offseason Moves 'Very Hard Decisions'

Danny Wirtz calls Hawks' offseason moves 'hard decisions' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks overhauled their roster over the offseason after they traded away Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat and moved on from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. They were moves done to kickstart the rebuild by replenishing the pipeline with draft picks and creating financial flexibility.
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience

There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each of its last three games. The glass-half-full: Chicago has overcome each of those three multi-goal deficits to put together an early-season winning streak.
