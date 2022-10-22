Read full article on original website
UNOINOY
2d ago
$40 a person is reasonably high at a time when$$$$ is tough for most people during this inflationary time we are living in?
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music
Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children
CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
Halloween Hop trick-or-treating event in downtown Naperville happening Sunday
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Ghouls, goblins, witches, and more are invited to celebrate Halloween in downtown Naperville. The city is hosting its trick-or-treat event Sunday. Kids can get into in their costumes early to score Halloween surprises - including candy and other goodies. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and goes until noon near Jackson Avenue and Main Street.
positivelynaperville.com
Downtown Naperville welcomes Halloweeners to discover special treats, create memories
It’s a beautiful day for annual Halloween Hop! from 10AM to Noon. Downtown Naperville’s annual Halloween Hop is slated from 10AM to Noon today, Sun., Oct. 23, with a call out for ghouls, goblins, ghosts, witches, storybook characters and super heroes. (Note date is earlier than usual.) Families...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One
The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
fox32chicago.com
If you're feeling unlucky, head to the 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago
Some good scares are available through early November in Schiller Park. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago has actors ready to get your pulse pounding. Tim McGill took a quick partial tour on Good Day Chicago.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Stories from the Old Joliet Prison
The Old Joliet Prison is a place of wonder with a rich history, full of stories with torture and horror. The prison is no longer in commission, but it does leave quite a haunting legacy. The Gothic architecture of the prison was designed by Chicago’s very own W.W. Boyington, he also designed the Water Tower on Michigan Avenue, so if you encounter the buildings and they remind you of one another…now you know why.
wgnradio.com
Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area
She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
fox32chicago.com
PAWS hosts 8th annual 'Angels with Tails' cat and dog adoption event in Chicago's Roscoe Village
About three dozen dogs and cats were placed in 24 storefronts in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood, so that potential pet parents could walk along and check them out. STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/paws-hosts-8th-annual-angels-with-tails-cat-and-dog-adoption-event-in-chicagos-roscoe-village.
WGNtv.com
Weekend Break: The Old Joliet Haunted Prison
WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Old Joliet Haunted Prison for some weekend scares. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
fox32chicago.com
Over 50 shot, including 5 at drag racing incident, in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago’s gun violence erupted into another bloody weekend in which over 50 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy on a playground and three males with gang affiliations killed at a drag racing incident that involved nearly 100 cars, authorities said Monday morning. The violence occurred from...
fox32chicago.com
Fire damages commercial building in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters put out a fire in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood on Sunday. The fire was in a building on 47th and Prairie. The fire department put multiple lines on the building. No one was hurt.
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington
fox32chicago.com
Monday set to feature another day in the 70s across Chicago
CHICAGO - There are showers in the area as of this writing but they should exit around sunrise. The rest of the day will be windy and warm again with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight starts dry but late-most likely after midnight-rain moves in. Tomorrow will be...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Brookfield Zoo Whirl
It was a Safari. A Safari into the city. Not the just the city but the Hilton Chicago. And The Brookfield Zoo Whirl will never be the same. Melissa Canning, a member of the Chicago Zoological Society’s Women’s Board, and Michael Canning of the Society’s Board of Trustees co-chaired the evening, which attracted 450 attendees and raised $1.4 million.
fox32chicago.com
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The group was standing next to a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 30th Street when someone in a dark-colored car started shooting, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake launches all new celebration Saturday: Flannel Fest
Crystal Lake's newest event, Flannel Fest is happening today at Main Beach. There will be Timberworks Lumberjack Shows, live music, axe throwing, food/beer trucks, kids crafts/games, raptor show and a beard contest.
Chicago mass shooting during 100 car caravan kills three people, injures two
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night of street racing ended in gunfire in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. Five people were shot, and three of them died early Sunday morning. A resident who lives above nearby businesses told CBS 2's Shardaa Gray that everyone was having fun, then shots rang out. "I just hear pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop and, shoosh, I'm gone," said Darrell Cross. Several donut circles were still visible Sunday at the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. Cross has lived near there for five years. He heard the...
Comments / 2