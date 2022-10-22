Read full article on original website
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
KAKE TV
Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas
(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
KWCH.com
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
KWCH.com
Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
Governor issues State of Disaster Emergency for risk of wildland fires
Gov. Laura Kelly issued a declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency starting at 8 a.m. today, Friday, Oct. 21, due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend.
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into Colorado. Groundwater […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Only one Kansas county doesn’t have a Sheriff, here’s why
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— As Kansas voters decide whether counties can choose to have a sheriff at all, there’s one county in the state that hasn’t had one for years. Riley county is the only county in the state that doesn’t have a sheriff’s office, and has been operating that way for nearly five decades. Captain Josh Kyle, […]
The importance of cybersecurity awareness in Kansas
KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – October is cybersecurity awareness month. Everyone from educators to government agencies are pushing the importance of online safety. 27 News met up with Homeland Security Investigations to discuss the work they’re doing to combat cyber related crimes in the state. “The most important thing we can do as a parent is […]
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
KVOE
NOAA’s winter weather outlook calls for ongoing drought to worsen
Unfortunately, drought conditions are expected to worsen across the country over the next few months. The winter weather outlook as announced recently by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates worsening drought conditions regionally and nationally. National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says it’s hard to gauge how accurate three-month outlooks like this can be for given locations, and he says residents need to be prepared — both for traditional winter weather and dry conditions.
wichitaliberty.org
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount
TOPEKA — Kansas health department officials said a study addressing the long wait times disabled Kansans face to receive government assistance will take two years to conduct. The study will focus on physically and mentally disabled Kansans waiting to receive state resources, either through the Physical Disability Waiver Program...
ksal.com
Kansas Wheat Producers Hope For Moisture
Despite continued drought and delays in fieldwork and fertilizer delivery, Kansas producers are no strangers to dusting in the next year’s wheat crop — planting behind failed fall crops, capitalizing on the smallest increments of rainfall and keeping their faith in the seeds going into the ground. “There’s...
KWCH.com
RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of games
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff games in Round 1 this coming Friday.
WIBW
Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
KAKE TV
'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
Kan. AG objects to new CDC COVID vaccine guidance for children
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is objecting to an advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decision this week to include the COVID-19 vaccination on a list that states often rely upon to determine which childhood vaccinations to require, saying votes taken on the matter were premature.
