Unfortunately, drought conditions are expected to worsen across the country over the next few months. The winter weather outlook as announced recently by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates worsening drought conditions regionally and nationally. National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says it’s hard to gauge how accurate three-month outlooks like this can be for given locations, and he says residents need to be prepared — both for traditional winter weather and dry conditions.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO