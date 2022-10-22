Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
utv44.com
Williamson HS alumni to speak at MCPSS meeting but shut down for not following policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School alumni attended the Mobile County School Board meeting on Monday, looking for answers about when Williamson High School is going to get its own football stadium. Alumni told NBC 15 that they’re being taken in circles and the most frustrating part of...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Ingalls celebrates apprentice school graduates
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- The 136 most recent graduates of the Ingalls Shipbulding Apprentice Program were honored recently during ceremonies at the Pascagoula shipyard. The gradutes represented those who completed the program during 2020, 2021 and 2022. The ceremony was the first in-person graduation ceremony in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Remarkable persistence’: Mobile LGBTQ nightclub, B-Bob’s, celebrates 30th anniversary
Brand Leege will celebrate the 100th anniversary of his family’s shoe repair business this weekend by doing absolutely nothing. He wouldn’t want it any other way. “I’m going home,” said Leege, owner of the Dauphine Shoeteria. “Putting my feet up.”. But directly across the street...
Faith Time: The story of Joshua and moving forward
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning as John Breland with South Coast Church. WKRG wanted to talk about the story of Joshua. Guest: Well, our church is reading Joshua together, we’re preaching through the Bible right now. And you know something stood […]
Pensacola, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tate High School football team will have a game with Escambia High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
utv44.com
Out of The Darkness Walk held in Daphne Sunday
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a walk to raise awareness and reach out to those who have lost someone to suicide. Sunday the Alabama chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of The Darkness Walk. Nearly 2,000 walkers made their way through Olde Town...
Mobile bakery comes back stronger after COVID
In tonight's What's Working, a Mobile bakery has rebounded from Covid, better than before.
Family hopes increased reward brings answers in missing man case in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members of a missing man in Mobile County hope a larger reward will finally solve a case. They hope to finally find out what happened to Marcus Chestang nearly a year and a half ago. For this family, it’s been anguish not knowing what’s happened to a man who […]
New Leakesville doctor making house calls, practicing old-school medicine
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Greene County doctor hopes to provide the community with care from an old, simpler way of life at his new clinic in Leakesville. Dr. Casey Stanford and his wife Hannah, a nurse, started seeing patients in July. It’s been a busy year for the family since they moved to Greene […]
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
Friends carry legacy of beloved Mobile runner 1 month after tragedy, questions linger on crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Tuesday will mark one month since a beloved Mobile area runner was killed in a crash. 61-year-old Victor Birch’s vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle on Rangeline road on Sept. 25. From the large “Victor-y Lap” tribute run the week after he died, to a moment of silence at Bras […]
WLOX
Jackson County Fair closes gates for final time this year, ends with nice crowds
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Fair closed its gates Sunday for the final time in 2022, but not before near-record crowds came through the gates at the fairgrounds. And, for many, it has become a generational, can’t-miss experience. Of course, the fair has plenty of rides -...
Alabama woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Another twist in a story we have been following all month involving cremains and a fetus found in a storage unit sold at auction. The woman who was trying to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones has been kicked out of a storage facility in Robertsdale.
A new restaurant on the horizon
Local investors paid $760,000 for an income-producing auto repair shop at 10160 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Colby Herrington of Herrington Realty and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who handled the transaction. Decades, a new restaurant and entertainment venue has leased 8,000 square feet of space at 110 Ala....
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
capitalsoup.com
FDLE to hold Trunk or Treat at Pensacola Regional Operations Center
The public is invited to a free “trunk or treat” hosted by FDLE at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center. In addition to trunk or treat, there will be food trucks, face painting, fingerprint demos, games, and a meet-and-greet with K9 Maple. What: FDLE Pensacola Trunk or Treat.
WALA-TV FOX10
5th Annual Wine on the River Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Wine on the River Mobile and iHeart Media is proud to partner with Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328. Mobile’s 5th Annual wine tasting event is on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4pm-7pm at Cooper Riverside Park. Sample wine from national and international vineyards. With an “Around the World” theme focusing on cultural regions. Ticket price includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits local non-profit. Live music entertainment will be going throughout the evening to keep the fun going!
Alabama man tried to escape police through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man is behind bars after trying to escape Atmore police officers by crawling through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital, according to the Atmore Police Department. Savon Hurst, 27, was charged with Escape Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Second Degree. Hurst was originally arrested on Oct. 16, by Atmore […]
Comments / 1