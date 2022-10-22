ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Ingalls celebrates apprentice school graduates

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- The 136 most recent graduates of the Ingalls Shipbulding Apprentice Program were honored recently during ceremonies at the Pascagoula shipyard. The gradutes represented those who completed the program during 2020, 2021 and 2022. The ceremony was the first in-person graduation ceremony in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: The story of Joshua and moving forward

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning as John Breland with South Coast Church. WKRG wanted to talk about the story of Joshua. Guest: Well, our church is reading Joshua together, we’re preaching through the Bible right now. And you know something stood […]
MOBILE, AL
High School Football PRO

Pensacola, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tate High School football team will have a game with Escambia High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Out of The Darkness Walk held in Daphne Sunday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a walk to raise awareness and reach out to those who have lost someone to suicide. Sunday the Alabama chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of The Darkness Walk. Nearly 2,000 walkers made their way through Olde Town...
DAPHNE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

A new restaurant on the horizon

Local investors paid $760,000 for an income-producing auto repair shop at 10160 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Colby Herrington of Herrington Realty and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who handled the transaction. Decades, a new restaurant and entertainment venue has leased 8,000 square feet of space at 110 Ala....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
capitalsoup.com

FDLE to hold Trunk or Treat at Pensacola Regional Operations Center

The public is invited to a free “trunk or treat” hosted by FDLE at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center. In addition to trunk or treat, there will be food trucks, face painting, fingerprint demos, games, and a meet-and-greet with K9 Maple. What: FDLE Pensacola Trunk or Treat.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

5th Annual Wine on the River Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Wine on the River Mobile and iHeart Media is proud to partner with Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328. Mobile’s 5th Annual wine tasting event is on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4pm-7pm at Cooper Riverside Park. Sample wine from national and international vineyards. With an “Around the World” theme focusing on cultural regions. Ticket price includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits local non-profit. Live music entertainment will be going throughout the evening to keep the fun going!
MOBILE, AL

