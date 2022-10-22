Read full article on original website
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
A prospective juror excused from Trump Organization tax evasion trial said 'there is no chance in hell' she could have been impartial
Another potential juror — who was also later excused — reportedly told another juror he couldn't be unbiased because "I hate Trump."
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student debt relief plan
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from moving forward with its student debt relief program aiming to forgive billions of dollars in student loans.
Supreme Court denies challenge to Biden's student loan forgiveness program
Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the request without referring it to the full court or offering an explanation.
Student loan forgiveness application website is now live
By COLLIN BINKLEY and SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated PressWASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend.He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, "beta launch" version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications "without a glitch or...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
8 Million Have Already Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is already proving to be very popular. In an announcement on Monday, Biden called the program a “game changer,” saying that eight million people have submitted an application since Friday’s online soft launch. “Today marks a big step, among others, that my administration is taking to make education a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford,” he said. “The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation.” Announcing the program in August, the president said he’s planning to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt to those who earn less than $125,000, as well as forgiving $20,000 to those who received Pell Grants in college.Read it at The Hill
Judge dismisses suit from 6 GOP states aiming to block Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan
A federal judge in Missouri dismissed a case brought by six conservative states that broadly charged that President Joe Biden had acted beyond its authority in its plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of borrowers. The six states – Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina –...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
College alum tells CNN: The only way to open the door was to take on student loan debt
CNN national correspondent Camila Bernal speaks to the executive director of Student Debt Crisis Center and an economist on the personal and widespread implications of President Biden's student loan debt relief program.
In Spite of Court Ruling, You Can Still Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Although a court has temporarily blocked student loans from being forgiven, the Biden administration is encouraging people to keep applying.
Student Loan Forgiveness Is on Hold for Millions — Will It Go Through?
President Biden’s plan to deliver $10,000 worth of student loan relief to American borrowers has hit another snag. Although the portal for applications went live about a week ago, it looks like those with student loan debt will have to wait longer for any official forgiveness. Article continues below...
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday
shondaland.com
The Real Cost of Student Loan Debt in America
In the Shondaland series Financially Fearless, we’re getting candid about how money impacts everyone’s lives. Our solutions will detail how to boost your financial well-being, trim overspending, craft a budget, and discuss money matters with loved ones. For some people, the phrase “student loan debt crisis” is an...
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
DOVER, Delaware — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.
wallstreetwindow.com
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
'They knew the truth': Dominion Voting CEO says conservative networks knew they were airing misinformation
Dominion Voting CEO John Poulos in a recent "60 Minutes" interview discussed why the company was suing Fox News and other news outlets for defamation.
