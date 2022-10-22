ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Fortune

Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
CBS Boston

Student loan forgiveness application website is now live

By COLLIN BINKLEY and SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated PressWASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend.He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, "beta launch" version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications "without a glitch or...
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
TheDailyBeast

8 Million Have Already Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is already proving to be very popular. In an announcement on Monday, Biden called the program a “game changer,” saying that eight million people have submitted an application since Friday’s online soft launch. “Today marks a big step, among others, that my administration is taking to make education a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford,” he said. “The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation.” Announcing the program in August, the president said he’s planning to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt to those who earn less than $125,000, as well as forgiving $20,000 to those who received Pell Grants in college.Read it at The Hill
shondaland.com

The Real Cost of Student Loan Debt in America

In the Shondaland series Financially Fearless, we’re getting candid about how money impacts everyone’s lives. Our solutions will detail how to boost your financial well-being, trim overspending, craft a budget, and discuss money matters with loved ones. For some people, the phrase “student loan debt crisis” is an...
wallstreetwindow.com

‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally

President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...

