NBC Chicago

Who Will Win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here Are NHL Leaders, Rankings

Who will win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here are NHL leaders, rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Pucks are flying and stakes are rising. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here, and it’s time to start paying attention to the standout players. Every year, several awards are granted to...
NBC Chicago

Ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo Faces Opt-Out Decision With Yankees

Former Cubs 1B Rizzo faces opt-out decision with Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was a free agent for the first time in his career last offseason. Could his second time come just a year later?. Rizzo's season ended Sunday when the Astros...
247Sports

Report: Illini wing Luke Goode to have foot surgery

CHAMPAIGN — Illini sophomore wing Luke Goode will have surgery on Friday to repair a broken foot, according to a report by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The program confirmed the injury, saying that Goode suffered a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday's closed scrimmage against Kansas in St. Louis. His return date is "to be determined", according to Illinois' press release on Monday.
NBC Chicago

10 Best Players Remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

10 best players remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs conference final brackets are set. With the conference semifinals in the books, the two No. 1-seeded teams are still alive and each is searching for its first ever title. In...
FanSided

Some former Chicago Cubs players are 2022 NL champions

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the 2022 World Series as the National League Champions! They are an 87-win team that made the playoffs as the lowest-seeded team. It is cool for local Chicago folks to know that the Chicago Cubs have some influence on this Phillies team that is headed to the biggest series of the season.
