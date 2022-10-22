Read full article on original website
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Who Will Win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here Are NHL Leaders, Rankings
Who will win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here are NHL leaders, rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Pucks are flying and stakes are rising. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here, and it’s time to start paying attention to the standout players. Every year, several awards are granted to...
Ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo Faces Opt-Out Decision With Yankees
Former Cubs 1B Rizzo faces opt-out decision with Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was a free agent for the first time in his career last offseason. Could his second time come just a year later?. Rizzo's season ended Sunday when the Astros...
Bulls' Patrick Williams ‘Staying With It' Amid Slow Start to Season
Williams 'staying with it' amid slow start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams is not off to the start to the 2022-23 NBA season anyone around the Chicago Bulls, inside or out, hoped for. The third-year forward, widely viewed as an X factor to the team's...
Chicago Bears plan to move to Arlington Heights is in danger of getting shot down…by Arlington Heights
The Chicago Bears moving out of the city and to a new stadium in the suburbs isn’t the sure thing it has been seeming like. Rumors of the Bears demise in Chicago have been greatly exaggerated — or something like that. The team itself is absolutely terrible with...
Report: Illini wing Luke Goode to have foot surgery
CHAMPAIGN — Illini sophomore wing Luke Goode will have surgery on Friday to repair a broken foot, according to a report by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The program confirmed the injury, saying that Goode suffered a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday's closed scrimmage against Kansas in St. Louis. His return date is "to be determined", according to Illinois' press release on Monday.
Joe Maddon Says Anthony Rizzo the ‘Anchor' That Should Have Stayed
Joe Maddon says Rizzo 'anchor' Cubs should have kept originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of Joe Maddon’s big disappointments managing the Cubs, he said, is that he and the core didn’t get the chance to keep going after 2019. He also believes the players from that...
South Side Sox
White Sox flip the bird to fans by canceling SoxFest for the third straight year
Here we all are, waiting on pins and needles for the new manager announcement, and instead, we get poked in the rear. Yesterday afternoon, Scott Merkin broke the news that the Sox had pulled the plug on SoxFest for 2023. Canceling SoxFest fueled the fire for many fans, and an...
10 Best Players Remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
10 best players remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs conference final brackets are set. With the conference semifinals in the books, the two No. 1-seeded teams are still alive and each is searching for its first ever title. In...
Some former Chicago Cubs players are 2022 NL champions
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the 2022 World Series as the National League Champions! They are an 87-win team that made the playoffs as the lowest-seeded team. It is cool for local Chicago folks to know that the Chicago Cubs have some influence on this Phillies team that is headed to the biggest series of the season.
100 Thieves adds Cryocells to 2023 VCT roster
The 100 Thieves’ VALORANT division has added former XSET star duelist/Chamber player Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban to their starting roster for
Steph Curry Has Funny Response on 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey Trade
Steph has funny response to Panthers trading CMC to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry took time to boast a little toward 49ers fans after the Warriors' 130-125 win over the Kings on Sunday at Chase Center. The Carolina Panthers have hit the rebuild button after trading...
Chicago Cubs: Kyle Schwarber leads the way in October again
The Chicago Cubs are watching the postseason from home for the second year in a row. A lot of their former great players are in the playoffs but few are having the impact that Kyle Schwarber is for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has been incredible with them as he is...
