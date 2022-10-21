DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Andy Cairns has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Middle East and Africa, Capital Markets, based in Dubai. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for building and leading the firm’s Capital Markets business in the region, working alongside senior colleagues to deliver a full spectrum of global capital options to regional clients, and providing access to Middle Eastern capital for clients across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005624/en/ Andy Cairns joins Houlihan Lokey to head Capital Markets in the Middle East and Africa (Photo: Business Wire)

