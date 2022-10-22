Roseville, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Roseville.
The Placer High School football team will have a game with West Park High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Placer High School
West Park High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Bella Vista High School football team will have a game with Woodcreek High School on October 21, 2022, 19:15:00.
Bella Vista High School
Woodcreek High School
October 21, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0