Read full article on original website
Brenda
2d ago
May by there is no mental break down. This man may have stumbled across something in his line of work and the big guys are after him and threatened his family. His call should have been taken seriously that night poor family.
Reply(1)
33
Marlys Sundby
2d ago
if the dad called 911 at midnight, why weren't they checked on right then? and not until the next day? and I don't think they would have just left the mother, whom they were caring for, all alone and just took off, if something wasn't wrong? I don't know. very mysterious.
Reply
21
Catty Cee
2d ago
I mean if they were actually in fear and on the run from someone. Posting the pictures of them, their license plate, and their whereabouts on social media. Probably wasn't the best choice
Reply
17
Comments / 40