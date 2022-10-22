ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

Brenda
2d ago

May by there is no mental break down. This man may have stumbled across something in his line of work and the big guys are after him and threatened his family. His call should have been taken seriously that night poor family.

Marlys Sundby
2d ago

if the dad called 911 at midnight, why weren't they checked on right then? and not until the next day? and I don't think they would have just left the mother, whom they were caring for, all alone and just took off, if something wasn't wrong? I don't know. very mysterious.

Catty Cee
2d ago

I mean if they were actually in fear and on the run from someone. Posting the pictures of them, their license plate, and their whereabouts on social media. Probably wasn't the best choice

NBC News

Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin

Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station

FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
GULLIVER, MI
nbc25news.com

Police department provides update on missing Fremont family

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Fremont Police Department has provided an update on a family that has reportedly gone missing. Anthony and Sezuette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon and Noah, were reported as missing after family members had not seen or heard from them since Sunday, Oct. 16.
FREMONT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake man dies in Farwell crash

A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
FARWELL, MI
WLUC

‘Seney Stretch’ closed due to crash

SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash has closed a section of highway in the eastern U.P. As of 2:00 p.m. Sunday, MDOT says eastbound and westbound M-28 is closed between M-94 and M-77 due to a crash. No details are available right now about the crash. This section of highway...
SENEY, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
