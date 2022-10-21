Read full article on original website
Youngkin Describes Learning Losses of 4th / 8th Grade Students as “Catastrophic”
Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year’s national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 […]
