Tucker Sucks Up to Bannon After Sentencing: ‘You’re a Brave Man’

By William Vaillancourt
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
via Fox News

After being sentenced Friday to four months in prison for not complying with subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 Committee, Trump ally Steve Bannon had his first post-sentencing interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where the namesake host applauded how “brave” Bannon is.

“People who say four months in prison is not a big deal have never been to a prison. It is a big deal,” Carlson said. “How are you going to respond to this? Do you plan to submit?”

Bannon replied that he is appealing the sentencing, which D.C. federal court Judge Carl J. Nichols delayed—provided that Bannon’s lawyers (one of whom defended Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial over Jan. 6) don’t drag their feet about it.

“My sentencing is all pending the appeals process,” Bannon said. “At the end of the day, [if] I got to go to prison by this illegitimate regime…I am prepared to do it, but we’ve got a long appeals process.”

Carlson, who has praised participants in and made false claims about the Jan. 6 insurrection, then asked Bannon what Friday’s sentencing says about the justice system as a whole. “You’re saying that you’re being sent to prison because you advised Donald Trump politically. That doesn’t sound like a free country,” he griped.

Bannon agreed, and after calling for and predicting impeachments of some top officials in the Biden administration, he complained about Washington, D.C. being “so partisan.”

“We have to win massively on the 8th and then this new Congress has to really go and enforce the rule of law,” he demanded. “Start serious investigations…and after those investigations, start bringing articles of impeachment and throw these bums out, whether it’s [Alejandro] Mayorkas of DHS or [Merrick] Garland, the attorney general. And who knows where it ends.”

“Good luck,” Carlson replied. “You don’t seem worried. I’d be worried if I were you. You’re a brave man, and I appreciate you coming on.”

Comments / 118

tex1
2d ago

so Steve Bannon believes that if the Republicans take over the House after the midterms they will enforce the rule of law . man , this guy has no shame . Republicans enforcing the rule of law .

Reply(17)
59
Dee Miller
2d ago

he's not going to prison for advising trump..he's going for not complying with subpoenas. if your as tough as Bannon trys to be on his podcast 4 months in prison would be a walk in the park..you know for a tough guy.

Reply(2)
33
CAM
2d ago

Two peas in a pod that spoiled long, long ago. Bannon: "the conservative Republicans and MAGA need to go after the radical left" to take over Congress and impeach everyone. Uffda, Bannon flipped off the House and DOJ and bragged/taunted incessantly before and after being subpoenaed, during the trial, after the trial and now after sentencing. He was convicted and should have received the maximum sentence for both counts of 12 months and $100,000 to not only punish his willingness to commit crime but also to send a string message to others. As for radicals, Tucker and Bannon talk of vengeance through impeachment, not governance.

Reply(3)
24
