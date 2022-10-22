ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Clearer Skies Ahead at SAN

San Diego International Airport, the nation’s busiest single-runway airport and second busiest in the world, continues to make strides toward stronger environmental stewardship, increasing its social sustainability efforts while furthering its position as an economic driver in the region. The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, which operates the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
SAN DIEGO, CA
saltwatersportsman.com

Big Swordfish on a Tiny Boat

Swordfish and small boats aren't usually mentioned in the same sentence, but one San Diego-based angler catches swords in the 1,000-foot depths on a 14-foot boat. The numbers tell the story: 14-foot boat, one person aboard, 12 miles offshore, 175-pound swordfish feeding at a depth of 1,000 feet. San Diego-based...
SAN DIEGO, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

Encinitas selects 4 applicants to operate marijuana businesses

Three Coast Highway 101 locations and one El Camino Real spot won the city’s lottery for a cannabis retail sales business license. As the hour-and-half-long lottery came to a close Friday morning, Oct. 21, city planning manager Jennifer Gates said the next stage in the process will be a detailed city review of each of the four winning businesses’ applications. Once that process concludes, they’ll be issued the new licenses.
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Car Literally Flies Into Residence | La Mesa

10.22.22 | 10:30 AM | LA MESA – 1st Responders arrived at the scene of a car into a residence. The Mercedes with its adult male driver and a 12-year-old male was northbound on Spring St, apparently at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control for unknown...
LA MESA, CA

