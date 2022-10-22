Read full article on original website
Related
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
Full rail closure continues, service scheduled to resume Monday
A full coastal rail corridor closure continued Sunday as crews complete regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements, with service scheduled to resume Monday morning.
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
San Diego Business Journal
Clearer Skies Ahead at SAN
San Diego International Airport, the nation’s busiest single-runway airport and second busiest in the world, continues to make strides toward stronger environmental stewardship, increasing its social sustainability efforts while furthering its position as an economic driver in the region. The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, which operates the...
Study finds gas appliances in California homes leaking hazardous chemicals
SAN DIEGO — A new study finds that gas stoves in California homes are leaking dangerous chemicals, including benzene. While more research is needed to determine exactly how many homes have leaks, a previous study has shown that these leaks can occur even when the stoves are turned off.
Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up
As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
Oceanside Fire Contained Due to Sprinkler System, Fire Crews
The contents of a building in an industrial area of Oceanside caught fire, but the blaze was held in check thanks to a sprinkler system, officials said Sunday. The Oceanside Fire Department responded to a report of a commercial fire at 8:02 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Ocean Ranch Boulevard, said Battalion Chief Wesley McGee.
saltwatersportsman.com
Big Swordfish on a Tiny Boat
Swordfish and small boats aren't usually mentioned in the same sentence, but one San Diego-based angler catches swords in the 1,000-foot depths on a 14-foot boat. The numbers tell the story: 14-foot boat, one person aboard, 12 miles offshore, 175-pound swordfish feeding at a depth of 1,000 feet. San Diego-based...
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas selects 4 applicants to operate marijuana businesses
Three Coast Highway 101 locations and one El Camino Real spot won the city’s lottery for a cannabis retail sales business license. As the hour-and-half-long lottery came to a close Friday morning, Oct. 21, city planning manager Jennifer Gates said the next stage in the process will be a detailed city review of each of the four winning businesses’ applications. Once that process concludes, they’ll be issued the new licenses.
chulavistatoday.com
SDSU, City of San Diego move forward with Mission Valley bridge project over San Diego River
San Diego State University is expected to soon get started on its historical project of building a bridge that crosses over the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area. This project becomes a part of the university's site purchase which is named as SDSU Mission Valley. Councilmember Raul Campillo...
'Not ideal': New bicycle lanes coming to La Jolla prompt concern from locals
Plans to restripe two portions of Prospect Street and La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla to include new bicycle lanes drew sharp criticism from avid cyclists and others at the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meeting on Oct. 19.
Death in Otay Mesa Traffic: Witnesses Spot Pedestrian in Interstate 805 Lanes
A pedestrian died Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of Interstate 805 near Otay Mesa. Witnesses began to call in to the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on I-805 south of Palm Avenue. At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man with black...
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
onscene.tv
Car Literally Flies Into Residence | La Mesa
10.22.22 | 10:30 AM | LA MESA – 1st Responders arrived at the scene of a car into a residence. The Mercedes with its adult male driver and a 12-year-old male was northbound on Spring St, apparently at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control for unknown...
Rainstorms Over County to Move East on Monday Ahead of Santa Ana Winds
The disturbance that produced showers overnight in San Diego County was predicted to move east on Monday, setting up a period of Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service said. The showers caused traffic tie-ups in the early morning hours Sunday, including a vehicle flipping on state Route 94 in...
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
Comments / 0