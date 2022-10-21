ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno's Friedman, Sigua win boys, girls singles titles at Regional tennis tournament

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzoCq_0iiQUPtA00

Sometimes, you have to be ruthless in sports, especially if you're competing against your good friend.

Bella Sigua had to block out that she was playing her best friend, Eva Twedt, in the final of the girls tennis championship.

Sigua said it was the toughest thing she has done, but she came out on top in the girls singles Regional tennis championship on Friday.

Sigua, a junior at Reno, beat her teammate Twedt in the final, 6-3, 6-2 for the title in the North 5A Regional held at Bishop Manogue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHRoG_0iiQUPtA00

Sigua said she was nervous playing her close friend.

"It's extremely hard to play against her," Sigua said. "Emotionally and physically. I had to cut off all feelings to be able to play her because I feel it's more disrespectful to not play her my best."

Sigua, who was runner-up last year in the Regional, only lost once this season. She said that loss was because she let her emotions take over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAefA_0iiQUPtA00

Sigua said playing in the state tournament can be easier for her because she doesn't know the Southern Nevada players and has no emotional connection with them.

"It's just a competitor," she said of playing in state. "When I'm faced with a competitor, with no emotions, I play way better."

She hopes to play tennis in college and she plays year-round on the NorCal and SoCal tennis circuits.

Sigua said playing tennis in the colder weather expected this week during the state tournament should help the Northern Nevada qualifiers. The top five from boys and girls singles and doubles at the Regional qualify for state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3c9K_0iiQUPtA00

In the boys singles championship, Reno senior Brody Friedman returned to the top by beating Manogue's Dom Zaccheo, 6-0, 6-3, for the title.

Friedman, who won the singles title as a freshman in 2019, played doubles last year. He won the doubles Regional title with partner Jeffrey Rinehart last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kle5I_0iiQUPtA00

In boys doubles Friday, the Reed duo of Caden Humphreys and Kaiden Cain won the title over Trevor Games and Wyatt Games, from McQueen, 6-4, 6-2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDJId_0iiQUPtA00

In girls doubles, Bishop Manogue's Audrey Priest and Ava Shaw defeated McQueen's Zabrina Schram and Josie Koelewyn, 6-2, 7-6 (6) for the championship.

Priest won the girls singles title last year.

The five boys singles state qualifiers from the North 5A are: Friedman, Zaccheo, Jeremy Atwell, Manogue; Victor Liu, Galena and Kyle Inda, Galena.

The five girls singles qualifiers from the North 5A  are: Siga, Twedt; Sydney Rogers, Reno; Isabel Kellerman, Manogue and Ava Tarkanian, Manogue.

The five boys doubles state qualifiers from the North 5A are: Humphreys/Cain; Games/Games; Michael Ferro/Christian Skanson, Manogue; Josh Boyden/Anthony Yun, Reno and Xander Avila/ Darrel Chaney, Reed.

The five girls doubles state qualifiers from the North 5A are: Priest/Shaw; Schram/Koelewyn; Sawyer King/Alexandra Fulton, Reno; Jacey Wynn, Jordan Wynn, Manogue and Amanda Yount/Sydney Chang, Manogue.

The 5A state tennis tournament, for teams and individuals, is Thursday-Saturday at Bishop Manogue and Galena.

Individual championships are scheduled for noon Saturday at Manogue.

State 5A Tournament schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJ9k_0iiQUPtA00

Team competition (at Bishop Manogue)

Thursday, Oct. 27

Girls team semifinals at 8 and 10:15 a.m.

Boys team semifinals at 12:30 and 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Girls team Championship at 8 a.m.

Boys team Championship at 10:15 a.m.

Individual competition

Thursday, Oct. 27 (at Galena High School)

Boys singles and boys doubles first round, 8 a.m.

Girls singles and girls doubles first round, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 (at Bishop Manogue)

Girls singles and girls doubles quarterfinals, 1 p.m.

Boys singles and boys doubles quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 (at Bishop Manogue)

All flights (boys and girls singles and doubles) semifinals, 9 a.m.

All flights (boys and girls singles and doubles) championship/third place, noon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080q1x_0iiQUPtA00

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno's Friedman, Sigua win boys, girls singles titles at Regional tennis tournament

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Sparks, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Sparks. The Damonte Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with Spanish Springs High School on October 22, 2022, 10:00:00. The Bishop Manogue Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Edward C. Reed High School on October 22, 2022, 12:30:00.
SPARKS, NV
CBS Sports

Nevada vs. San Diego State live stream, odds, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network

The 2022 college football season is now heading into late October. Some teams, at this point in the year, are aiming for bowl eligibility while at other programs coaches are trying to work their way off of the hot seat. The drama is heating up around the country as the temperatures cool, and the Week 8 slate on CBS Sports Network is loaded with quality action.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Oct. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — School’s out this week for fall break leading up to Nevada Day which is a state holiday on Friday. The parade is on Saturday, and both Douglas High’s marching band and the ROTC will be participating. I’ll be following up on a rash of...
MINDEN, NV
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
Sierra Sun

History: Boca and Loyalton Railroad triggered rapid development

With a population of just 3,236 as of the 2020 census, Sierra County is the second-least populous county in California. Loyalton, population 740, is the county’s only incorporated city, and there is one traffic light in the entire county – a flashing red at the intersection of highways 49 and 89.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
nnbw.com

Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold

SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
RENO, NV
divergenttravelers.com

Ultimate 7 Day Reno to Lake Tahoe Loop Road Trip Itinerary

If you’re looking for an incredible adventure on your next trip to Nevada that includes natural wonders, quirky ghost towns, and interesting cities, the incredible 145-mile Reno to Lake Tahoe Loop has all of this and more. After visiting Nevada last year to uncover the best of the Great...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Volunteers Clean up Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery

Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers and the Lizzy Hammond Foundation and PTSD Now partnered to cleanup the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley on October 23, 2022. The organization's staff says the cemetery is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown, so volunteers are working to help it shine in honor of service members.
FERNLEY, NV
nomadlawyer.org

Sparks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada. If you are looking for a place to grab a delicious drink, Sparks is the place to go. Sparks is home to several breweries and pubs. Some serve only drinks, but others offer food and microbrews. If you are interested in the...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway

The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region

After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Power outage impacting east Carson City residents

More than 1,500 Carson City NV Energy customers in the 89701 zip code are without power this morning. The outage was reported at 7:22 a.m. and expected to last until 9:15. Go to https://www.nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies/view-current-outages for more information.
CARSON CITY, NV
sparkstrib.com

Real estate market showing signs of settling in Northern Nevada

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS (RSAR) released its home sale report on what the real estate market has been doing in the last few months and it seems like it is finally starting to stabilize. According to its report based off data collected through the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service, the median price of a home was up less than one percent from earlier this year and a home was on the market an average of 38 days before it went into escrow.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

One dead after near head-on crash in Fallon

Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire...
FALLON, NV
Nevada Appeal

Fire watch Friday, freeze watch Saturday for Carson City

Western Nevada and Lake Tahoe are under a fire watch starting Friday at 11 p.m. and running until Saturday at 8 a.m., followed by a freeze watch starting Saturday at 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The fire watch is due to forecast winds from the southwest at...
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
655
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy