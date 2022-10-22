Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Utah County crews rescue Orem couple, toddler stuck in snow in Santaquin Canyon
SANTAQUIN CANYON, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews in Utah County assisted an Orem couple and their 2-year-old daughter Sunday night after their SUV became stuck in the snow in Santaquin Canyon. While on a drive Sunday afternoon, the couple’s SUV became stuck in...
kjzz.com
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
Gephardt Daily
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming following Silver Alert
A Millcreek woman who was the subject of a Utah Silver Alert issued Friday was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning.
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
UPDATE: 1 killed in Provo ‘explosion’ fire
One man was killed in the structure fire that occurred in Provo Friday morning.
KUTV
Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
Utah woman charged with murder for infant's death while babysitting
A Utah woman has been charged with causing the death of a 6-month-old child who she was babysitting at the time.
firefighternation.com
Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman
A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
VIDEO: Hikers hoisted to safety after getting stuck on Mount Olympus
Three teenage hikers were rescued and treated for hypothermia Saturday night after becoming stuck on Mount Olympus.
kslnewsradio.com
One person killed in Lehi crash that involved a fire truck
LEHI, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died Friday afternoon following a crash that involved an emergency vehicle in Lehi near southbound I-15. According to Trooper Quincy Breur, of the UHP, the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. Friday. The UHP was asked to investigate the crash by Lehi City as it involved a fire truck from the Lehi Fire Department that was responding to a call.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville babysitter jailed after death of infant girl
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Suspect Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with child abuse homicide — reckless, a first-degree felony, following an Oct. 13 incident at her residence.
kslnewsradio.com
Head-on crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead
SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah — A Toyota Corolla driving on State Route 6 near Soldier Summit left its lane and struck a Ford F-350 head-on Saturday at around 7 p.m. It’s believed that the Corolla left its lane due to wet road conditions. The driver of the Corolla, an...
KSLTV
Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron’s home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
