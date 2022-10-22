ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kjzz.com

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
PROVO, UT
firefighternation.com

Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman

A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in Lehi crash that involved a fire truck

LEHI, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died Friday afternoon following a crash that involved an emergency vehicle in Lehi near southbound I-15. According to Trooper Quincy Breur, of the UHP, the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. Friday. The UHP was asked to investigate the crash by Lehi City as it involved a fire truck from the Lehi Fire Department that was responding to a call.
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville babysitter jailed after death of infant girl

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Suspect Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with child abuse homicide — reckless, a first-degree felony, following an Oct. 13 incident at her residence.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Head-on crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah — A Toyota Corolla driving on State Route 6 near Soldier Summit left its lane and struck a Ford F-350 head-on Saturday at around 7 p.m. It’s believed that the Corolla left its lane due to wet road conditions. The driver of the Corolla, an...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron’s home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

