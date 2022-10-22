Firearms training and ammo magazine limits are proposed; Oregon Legislature has taken other steps since 2015.Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in the past eight years, including a 2021 law requiring safe storage of firearms and enabling public schools, community colleges and state universities to ban firearms from their grounds. Like the 2000 measure, Measure 114...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO