Eye on Northwest Politics: Christine Drazan one-on-one
Christine Drazan could become Oregon's first Republican governor since Vic Atiyeh was the state's chief executive from 1979-1987.
ijpr.org
Countering disinformation and election lies remains vital, says Oregon Secretary of State
Fagan told OPB's “Think Out Loud” that Oregon has a robust system for ensuring the integrity of elections, including regularly updating voter rolls and checking voter signatures to validate the vote. “Every single signature is checked. Every one. Not just a sample, not just a statistical amount. Every...
Washington Examiner
Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change
Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
'I came here because Oregon is dangerously close to flipping red': Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Tina Kotek in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon are pushing their platforms and working hard to win over voters in the final stretch before Election Day. Part of that strategy includes appearances and endorsements from big name politicians, which is especially true when it comes to Oregon's race for governor. A...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg, Oregon November Ballots Missing Candidates, Here is What Voters Are Advised To do
The Yamhill County Clerk office has became aware that mistakes are printed on ballots mailed to residents in Newberg, Oregon. These mistakes are specific but voters are encouraged to vote for candidates appearing on their ballot as they normally would and to not leave any fields bank when voting for candidates.
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: Three candidates offer three different approaches to climate-related issues
Oregon’s gubernatorial race pits three candidates with two climate philosophies and asks one policy question to voters in November:. Wildfires loom, groundwater is disappearing and the tenor of Oregon’s response to the most destructive symptoms of human-caused climate change hinges on a tight contest for the governor’s chair.
KVAL
Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness
SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
Readers respond: A ‘no’ on Measure 112
Oregon voters are being reassured that if they vote for Measure 112, this will result in nothing more than a little “political correction” to Oregon’s irremediable racist past. The measure would amend the state’s version of the 13th Amendment by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment.
Drazan and Kotek were in a close race for Oregon governor. Did the final debate change things?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday night on KGW, the three candidates for Oregon governor met for their fourth and final debate before Election Day. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson got one last chance to make their case to Oregon voters. The candidates had an...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Oregonians have started voting and with just over two weeks until Election Day, the three leading candidates for governor are campaigning intensely. On Tuesday, Republican Christine Drazan held a packed rally in Aurora with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who gifted Drazan one of his signature red fleece vests. “Nobody thought that a Republican governor candidate could win in Virginia,” Youngkin said, according to the Capital Chronicle. “Sound familiar, Oregon?”
Oregon school performance craters relative to national averages, elementary and middle school math scores rank 6th worst in U.S.
In the latest sign that Oregon children have been failed by leaders and need an intensive educational rescue, new federal test results indicate that the nation’s students experienced staggering instructional setbacks during the pandemic – yet Oregon’s bore an even worse brunt. Scores on the National Assessment...
Measure 114 is first gun control initiative in two decades
Firearms training and ammo magazine limits are proposed; Oregon Legislature has taken other steps since 2015.Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in the past eight years, including a 2021 law requiring safe storage of firearms and enabling public schools, community colleges and state universities to ban firearms from their grounds. Like the 2000 measure, Measure 114...
How Oregon’s 3 candidates for governor differ on education
Oregon’s governor serves as the superintendent of public instruction, appoints leaders at the Department of Education and is ultimately responsible for ensuring the state’s students graduate prepared for life after high school. The next woman to hold the job will shape the education of a generation of Oregon...
Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?
A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge. That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
A look at Oregon’s Ballot Measure 113, which takes on legislative walkouts
Oregon's Ballot Measure 113 looks to amend the state Constitution to say failure to attend 10 or more legislative floor sessions would be deemed "disorderly behavior" and disqualify a lawmaker from holding office the following term. The post A look at Oregon’s Ballot Measure 113, which takes on legislative walkouts appeared first on KTVZ.
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
KATU.com
Students at Lake Oswego high school plan walkout in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at Lake Oswego High School are set to lead a walkout against gun violence after a student was shot outside Jefferson High School in Portland. Those taking part in the planned walkout say they hope to encourage people to vote in support of Measure 114, which is on the November ballot.
Readers respond: Kotek’s low education standards
Why do we have people running for office that want to dumb down our children? Why are they even on the ballot? Why is The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsing someone who would even consider this? (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16)
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
Readers respond: Weigh in on mega-dairies
Right now, Oregonians have the rare opportunity to voice our support for a proposed regulation protecting vulnerable animals, marginalized communities and the environment. Among the hundreds of dairy farms in the state, Oregon is home to 11 massive, industrial dairy farming operations known as mega-dairies. These 11 mega-dairies alone house more than 100,000 cows who are kept in crowded, unnatural conditions, surrounded by their own waste.
Comments / 1