41nbc.com
Clouds to return to Middle Georgia as final week of October begins
MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will begin to increase in Middle Georgia today as a new storm system approaches. As the final week of October begins a new weather pattern will be taking over Middle Georgia. Clouds are moving in from the west ahead of a cold front that will tomorrow night. Today we will see plenty of sun, however a handful of cirrus clouds will add some character to the sky. Winds will be rather benign from the south-southeast as they blow in at about 5 mph. High temperatures will mainly be in the lower 80s today, however a few spots may top off at 79.
Warmer, drier than normal winter expected across much of Georgia
A warmer and drier than normal winter is likely in store for most of Georgia, a new federal forecast released Thursday shows.
cobbcountycourier.com
Fire danger alert issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Saturday afternoon and early evening October 22
There is a danger of fire in Georgia this afternoon and into the early evening Saturday, October 22, 2022. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes the warning for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia due to low relative humidity and dry conditions.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Record fish caught in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Georgia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Georgia deer hunters take to the woods
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The wait is over. The highly anticipated opening day of firearms season for deer hunters is Saturday and continues through Jan. 8. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the state DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Last season, the buck harvest dipped a little, so hopefully we will have more mature bucks this year.
WRDW-TV
What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
WRDW-TV
Georgia voters break 2018 Sunday turnout record by 211%
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia voters hit record-breaking turnout on the first optional Sunday of early voting. As of Monday morning, more than three quarters of a million voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 18,109 showing up on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sunday’s total, according to the Georgia secretary of state, broke the 2018 total for the first Sunday of early voting by 211%.
theatlanta100.com
Ghost story: The Lady of Lake Lanier
Lake Lanier’s history is as murky as its deep waters. Perhaps it’s no surprise that the lake has always been controversial. But some believe it’s also haunted. In 1958, Susie Roberts and Delia May Parker Young drowned in the lake. While crossing the Lake Lanier bridge, Susie, wearing a blue dress, lost control of her car.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records
ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 10 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 10:
After record-breaking week, early voting continues Saturday across Georgia
A record-breaking week of early voting continues Saturday, the first weekend voting day of the general election season....
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
TODAY.com
Fight for control of senate heats up in Nevada, Georgia
Early voting is underway in Nevada and Georgia’s tight Senate races. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for Sunday TODAY with more on the candidates.Oct. 23, 2022.
Georgians turnout in record breaking numbers for early voting
ATLANTA — Georgia voters continue to break early voting turnout records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The midterms are now a little over two weeks away. Here’s a breakdown of early voting from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:. So far, 434,546...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
11Alive gets answers on common issues with $350 Georgia cash assistance cards
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp decided to spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians back in August, but since then, 11Alive has received thousands of comments about issues people are having with getting their money from the state. We dug into the issues...
Bill will help bring more mobile health clinics to Georgia
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, a bipartisan bill championed by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to help bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia was signed into law. The bipartisan MOBILE Heath Care Act will bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia...
