ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Clouds to return to Middle Georgia as final week of October begins

MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will begin to increase in Middle Georgia today as a new storm system approaches. As the final week of October begins a new weather pattern will be taking over Middle Georgia. Clouds are moving in from the west ahead of a cold front that will tomorrow night. Today we will see plenty of sun, however a handful of cirrus clouds will add some character to the sky. Winds will be rather benign from the south-southeast as they blow in at about 5 mph. High temperatures will mainly be in the lower 80s today, however a few spots may top off at 79.
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Record fish caught in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Georgia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia deer hunters take to the woods

SOCIAL CIRCLE — The wait is over. The highly anticipated opening day of firearms season for deer hunters is Saturday and continues through Jan. 8. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the state DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Last season, the buck harvest dipped a little, so hopefully we will have more mature bucks this year.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia voters break 2018 Sunday turnout record by 211%

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia voters hit record-breaking turnout on the first optional Sunday of early voting. As of Monday morning, more than three quarters of a million voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 18,109 showing up on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sunday’s total, according to the Georgia secretary of state, broke the 2018 total for the first Sunday of early voting by 211%.
GEORGIA STATE
theatlanta100.com

Ghost story: The Lady of Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier’s history is as murky as its deep waters. Perhaps it’s no surprise that the lake has always been controversial. But some believe it’s also haunted. In 1958, Susie Roberts and Delia May Parker Young drowned in the lake. While crossing the Lake Lanier bridge, Susie, wearing a blue dress, lost control of her car.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records

ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy