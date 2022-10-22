MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will begin to increase in Middle Georgia today as a new storm system approaches. As the final week of October begins a new weather pattern will be taking over Middle Georgia. Clouds are moving in from the west ahead of a cold front that will tomorrow night. Today we will see plenty of sun, however a handful of cirrus clouds will add some character to the sky. Winds will be rather benign from the south-southeast as they blow in at about 5 mph. High temperatures will mainly be in the lower 80s today, however a few spots may top off at 79.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO