KEYT
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law by awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit was filed by a former top office staffer whom Treasurer Kelly Mitchell fired in 2014. It claimed the Republican bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in awarding contracts for lobbying and financial services without seeking competitive bids. Marion County Judge John Chavis issued an order last week dismissing the lawsuit, ruling that the state treasurer, as a separately elected statewide official, wasn’t required to submit contracts for approval from agencies controlled by the governor.
KEYT
Monday’s Florida governor debate is Crist’s last chance to turn around race against DeSantis
With Gov. Ron DeSantis riding a historic cash advantage and a tidal wave of enthusiasm for his political ascent, Monday’s gubernatorial debate is shaping up to be Democrat Charlie Crist‘s last chance to engineer a comeback in Florida’s gubernatorial race and perhaps slow the rise of a future GOP presidential contender.
KEYT
NY law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock Friday when a state judge ruled the law unconstitutional. Saratoga County judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they are counted. It was unclear immediately Friday if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration would appeal the decision. State Republican party chair Nick Langworthy on Friday called the judge’s decision a win for election integrity.
KEYT
Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia
ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Nine years after the hospital closed in the southwest Georgia town of Arlington, the worry about health care lurks. Health insurance premiums are high, many residents report poor health and there’s no guarantee Calhoun County’s sole ambulance will arrive promptly if it’s taking a patient to a distant hospital.
KEYT
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre has testified he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five members of the Rhoden family in what prosecutors say was a custody dispute. Wagner testified Monday at the death penalty trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, who is also charged in the slayings. Jake Wagner said under questioning in Pike County court that he decided to kill Hanna Rhoden after an argument the two had about their daughter.
KEYT
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Recreational marijuana legalization will be back on the South Dakota ballot in November. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis but it was nullified by a legal challenge. Whether the politically red state will pass it twice is uncertain. It’s facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures and different factors are in play. When 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, it may have benefited from being tied to another ballot measure to approve medical marijuana. This time around, it’s on its own. One of the organizers for legalization said voters for the midterm are likely to be older and perhaps less favorably inclined toward recreational marijuana than the electorate of 2020.
KEYT
Record fish caught in California
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
