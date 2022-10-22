Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
Giants Player Called For Roughing the Passer After Taking Trevor Lawrence Down With One Finger
VIDEO: Horrible roughing the passer penalty on Trevor Lawrence.
Two late interceptions help Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins beat Steelers: Here's what we learned
It wasn't pretty but the Miami Dolphins' defense came up big with huge turnovers against the Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa's return to action.
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Yardbarker
Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win
After the first half of the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Houston Texans, it looked like the door was open for the Raiders to disappoint against an inferior opponent. The Raiders entered the fourth quarter down by three points, but the teams star running back wouldn't be denied in their quest for a comeback.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
How the Miami Dolphins held on to win 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS — Tua returned and the Dolphins hit stride. For a while. On a night that the Dolphins were honoring the 1972 undefeated team, Miami raced to a 13-0 lead by moving as easily as its iconic fight song leads you to believe before hanging on for a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers...
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Texans vs. Raiders injury report: DE Jonathan Greenard out for Week 7
The Houston Texans released their final injury report for Week 7 as they gear up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Allegiant Stadium. Defensive end Jonathan Greenard (calf) did not practice and was declared out. Among the questionable were tackle Austin Deculus...
msn.com
NFL Week 7 live score updates: Dolphins hold off Steelers; Chiefs take down 49ers
Quarterbacks headlined the early slate of Week 7 NFL action. Slide 1 of 78: Week 7: Cheerleaders perform during the first half of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. 1/78 SLIDES © Mark Humphrey, AP. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones accounted for 309 total yards in...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
An AFC showdown is set to take place on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers will do war with the Miami Dolphins under the lights on the gridiron in a vital matchup between both sides. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Steelers-Dolphins prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 top plays: Chiefs hammer 49ers; Dolphins top Steelers
Week 7 of the NFL season continued Sunday night, when the Miami Dolphins held off the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers as Tua Tagovailoa returned from the concussion protocol for Miami. Earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs hammered the San Francisco 49ers and the surprising Seattle Seahawks romped over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Steelers Need To Move On From Punter, Pressley Harvin III After Another Disappointing Performance In Week 7
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was stagnant yet again in a Week 7, 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday evening. The team has many flaws and are far from being competitive in the AFC, but a key and underrated part of their efforts on Sundays have been inconsistent for years now. The organization attempted to change that by drafting Pressley Harvin III in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he has been less than impressive since his NFL debut. He wasn’t overly harmful to the team’s chances against the Dolphins, but he didn’t do them any favors in terms of field position, either.
Four Takeaways From Pitt's Rout of Clarion
The Pitt Panthers debuted a retooled roster in a blowout win over Clarion.
Yardbarker
Report: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger sustains facial fracture
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger sustained a facial fracture in Sunday's win at Jacksonville, ESPN reported Monday. He exited the Giants' 23-17 victory after a hit by Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter. He grabbed at his face after the tackle and eventually was carted to the locker room.
Yardbarker
Taylor Heinicke cashed in with big incentive in win over Packers
Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to a big upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the veteran quarterback made some extra money in the process. Heinicke is making just $1.5 million in base salary this season, but his contract includes incentives. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 29-year-old earned an extra $125,000 on Sunday because he played more than 60 percent of the offensive snaps and Washington won.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Updates OBJ’s Timeline For Return
One NFL free agent that many teams are still keeping an eye on is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, Beckham Jr. is still recovering from that injury. But, it is safe to assume that once he is ready to play...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outstanding Defensive Performance In Week 6 Was Aided Tremendously By Continued Improvement From A Highly Criticized Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off arguably their best defensive performance of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s especially impressive considering the circumstances the team was dealing with, as the Steelers were without at least four starters on their defense, as well as a couple key contributors and depth pieces.
NBC Sports
Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams
The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
Comments / 0