Pittsburgh, PA

NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win

After the first half of the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Houston Texans, it looked like the door was open for the Raiders to disappoint against an inferior opponent. The Raiders entered the fourth quarter down by three points, but the teams star running back wouldn't be denied in their quest for a comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 top plays: Chiefs hammer 49ers; Dolphins top Steelers

Week 7 of the NFL season continued Sunday night, when the Miami Dolphins held off the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers as Tua Tagovailoa returned from the concussion protocol for Miami. Earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs hammered the San Francisco 49ers and the surprising Seattle Seahawks romped over the Los Angeles Chargers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Need To Move On From Punter, Pressley Harvin III After Another Disappointing Performance In Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was stagnant yet again in a Week 7, 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday evening. The team has many flaws and are far from being competitive in the AFC, but a key and underrated part of their efforts on Sundays have been inconsistent for years now. The organization attempted to change that by drafting Pressley Harvin III in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he has been less than impressive since his NFL debut. He wasn’t overly harmful to the team’s chances against the Dolphins, but he didn’t do them any favors in terms of field position, either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger sustains facial fracture

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger sustained a facial fracture in Sunday's win at Jacksonville, ESPN reported Monday. He exited the Giants' 23-17 victory after a hit by Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter. He grabbed at his face after the tackle and eventually was carted to the locker room.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Taylor Heinicke cashed in with big incentive in win over Packers

Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to a big upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the veteran quarterback made some extra money in the process. Heinicke is making just $1.5 million in base salary this season, but his contract includes incentives. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 29-year-old earned an extra $125,000 on Sunday because he played more than 60 percent of the offensive snaps and Washington won.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Updates OBJ’s Timeline For Return

One NFL free agent that many teams are still keeping an eye on is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, Beckham Jr. is still recovering from that injury. But, it is safe to assume that once he is ready to play...
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outstanding Defensive Performance In Week 6 Was Aided Tremendously By Continued Improvement From A Highly Criticized Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off arguably their best defensive performance of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s especially impressive considering the circumstances the team was dealing with, as the Steelers were without at least four starters on their defense, as well as a couple key contributors and depth pieces.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams

The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

