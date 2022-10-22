ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

abc27 News

Carlisle takes down Altoona in Week 9

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle overcame Altoona in week nine, winning by a score of 24-14 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
CARLISLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers

CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin East blows out Central Dauphin in Week 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin East defeated Central Dauphin 35-0 in week nine on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Dallastown wins high-scoring Week 9 game against Spring Grove

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallastown beat Spring Grove in a high-scoring 60-40 week nine matchup on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
DALLASTOWN, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats

GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
GREENCASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

A first look at the District 3 field hockey tournament brackets and seeding

Forty-six field hockey teams will compete in the District 3 field hockey tournament, which begins first-round play Wednesday. The District 3 tournament serves as the qualifier for the PIAA tournament. Power rankings and official brackets in three classifications were released by District 3 Friday. District 3 will send seven Class...
abc27.com

Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
HARRISBURG, PA
Radio Ink

Mike Miller To Oversee 7 Stations Now

IHeartMedia in Central PA has announced that Mike Miller is the new Vice President of Programming for Harrisburg and Lancaster. The cluster has seven stations. Miller will also be responsible for daily programming duties at Bob 94.9 and Real 99.3. He’ll report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President for iHeartMedia National Programming Group who said, “Mike brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself,” said Hurley. “He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in Central PA. We’re excited to welcome Mike back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in Lancaster at age 16.”
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

abc27.com

18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County. According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.
HANOVER, PA
echo-pilot.com

More than a win? How Sean Clifford, Penn State earned hope ...

STATE COLLEGE −Sean Clifford and Penn State had to have this night. The White Out. A wounded opponent. A victory in any form or fashion. The Nittany Lions could not afford to lose to Michigan twice, so to speak. Such as losing a second game immediately after the first, like they had in four of the previous five seasons.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle police chase, crash leads to arrest

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a police chase and crash in Carlisle. Carlisle Police say on the morning of October 21, officers were dispatched to a parking lot along the 1700 block of Ritner Highway for a terminated employee who possibly had warrants for his arrest.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Fall Food Truck Festival held in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day filled with food and fun in Chambersburg Franklin County on Sunday. The Fall Food Truck festival featured over 50 food vendors. From barbeque to sweet treats and brews. There was also live music and entertainment. abc27 served as a media sponsor for the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

