Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Carlisle takes down Altoona in Week 9
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle overcame Altoona in week nine, winning by a score of 24-14 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers
CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
Central Dauphin East blows out Central Dauphin in Week 9
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin East defeated Central Dauphin 35-0 in week nine on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
Dallastown wins high-scoring Week 9 game against Spring Grove
DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallastown beat Spring Grove in a high-scoring 60-40 week nine matchup on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
Kyle Williams scores three times as Harrisburg shuts out Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG — There’s no two ways around it: Harrisburg was fired up. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats
GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
A first look at the District 3 field hockey tournament brackets and seeding
Forty-six field hockey teams will compete in the District 3 field hockey tournament, which begins first-round play Wednesday. The District 3 tournament serves as the qualifier for the PIAA tournament. Power rankings and official brackets in three classifications were released by District 3 Friday. District 3 will send seven Class...
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
Mike Miller To Oversee 7 Stations Now
IHeartMedia in Central PA has announced that Mike Miller is the new Vice President of Programming for Harrisburg and Lancaster. The cluster has seven stations. Miller will also be responsible for daily programming duties at Bob 94.9 and Real 99.3. He’ll report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President for iHeartMedia National Programming Group who said, “Mike brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself,” said Hurley. “He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in Central PA. We’re excited to welcome Mike back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in Lancaster at age 16.”
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Man hit by a car in Hanover Borough
Hanover Borough Police say an 18-year-old man from Hanover suffered serious injures after being hit by a car Saturday night. According to police, the man was crossing Carlisle Street just after 9 p.m. when he was struck. Police say the vehicle was driven by Kevin Sheaffer of Maryland. According to...
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County. According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.
Former Maryland HS Football Standout, Penn State LB Bani Gbadyu Dies From Pancreatic Cancer
Former Maryland high school football standout and Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 34. Friends and family of Gbadyu announced on Saturday, Oct. 22 that he died due to complications from cancer, leaving behind three young children and his wife, Molly.
More than a win? How Sean Clifford, Penn State earned hope ...
STATE COLLEGE −Sean Clifford and Penn State had to have this night. The White Out. A wounded opponent. A victory in any form or fashion. The Nittany Lions could not afford to lose to Michigan twice, so to speak. Such as losing a second game immediately after the first, like they had in four of the previous five seasons.
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
Jadyn Davis, 5-star quarterback, throws perfect strike with Michigan coach watching, visiting Penn State this weekend
It's a big week for Providence Day School (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. According to Rivals, the five-star quarterback is set to visit Penn State this weekend. Before the trip, however, Michigan quarterback coach Matt Weiss is on hand to watch him in Friday night football ...
Penn State postgame updates: A new Sean Clifford, offense? How they crush Minnesota
Sean Clifford and Penn State offense rises up, recovers, dominates. Another distasteful beginning was wiped away and forgotten with the victory fireworks and smoke that ended a late-night Penn State performance. Who would have predicted what we saw tonight after a dreadful first quarter?. But Sean Clifford and this stuck-in-the-mud...
Carlisle police chase, crash leads to arrest
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a police chase and crash in Carlisle. Carlisle Police say on the morning of October 21, officers were dispatched to a parking lot along the 1700 block of Ritner Highway for a terminated employee who possibly had warrants for his arrest.
Fall Food Truck Festival held in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day filled with food and fun in Chambersburg Franklin County on Sunday. The Fall Food Truck festival featured over 50 food vendors. From barbeque to sweet treats and brews. There was also live music and entertainment. abc27 served as a media sponsor for the...
