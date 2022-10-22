Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macon-Bibb County demolishes 300th blighted structure
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County demolished the 300th structure Friday morning in the fight against blight. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says the demolition of the house on Antioch Road, will make way for a new park next to the property. The county just reached the milestone of 200 demolitions...
Dublin City Schools taking proactive measures in bus driver shortage
DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— As school districts continue facing shortages of bus drivers, Dublin City Schools is being proactive by taking measure to retain bus drivers. For the first time, the district has the ability to train drivers in house by having two certifies bus drivers. Lorraine Warden has been a...
UPDATE: Warner Robins police investigating drive-by shooting
UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department says that 4 subjects are in custody in connection to what they believe is a drive-by shooting. WRPD says that around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 303 Peachtree Circle to find that the location had been targeted for what officers think is a drive-by shooting. Suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, which led to a car chase. A collision between the suspect vehicle and the pursuit vehicle ended up happening at 332 Woodland Drive.
Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
A Houston County School promotes reading with Book Vending Machine
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Hilltop Elementary School in Houston County is hoping to reinforce the love of reading. The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, to celebrate the purchase of a Book Vending Machine. Students who had birthdays in August and September got the opportunity to insert a...
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Warner Robins hosts Eagle’s Landing
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Demons hosted the Eagle’s Landing Golden Eagles in Week 10 of The End Zone. The Demons (3-4, 2-1 in 2-AAAAA) had won two region games in a row and were ranked #9 in 5A by the AJC. The Golden Eagles had lost all four meetings against Warner Robins.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: ACE visits Rutland
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The ACE Gryphons visited the Rutland Hurricanes at Ed DeFore Sports Complex Friday. The Hurricanes (4-3, 2-2 in 2-AA) beat Jordan last week and were having their best season since 2013. The Gryphons (6-1, 3-1 in 2-AA) had won two in a row after a 32-6 win over Central last week.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County welcomes Upson-Lee
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans welcomed the Upson-Lee Knights to Trojan Stadium on Friday night. The Trojans (4-3, 1-0 in 2-AAA) beat Mary Persons 35-18 last week. The Knights (4-4, 2-0 in 2-AAA) had won four games in a row.
Central Georgia Greek Festival back for 15th year
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Central Georgia Greek Festival is back and better than ever after having to scale back for the pandemic over the last two years. Early Friday afternoon people were already lining up for the delicious tasting and smelling Greek food. Festival Chairman, Mike Cantrell, says this...
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge hosts FPD in our Game of the Week
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The FPD Vikings went on the road to play the John Milledge Trojans on Friday night in our Game of the Week on The End Zone. The Trojans (7-0, 1-0) beat Stratford last week and had won 43 games in a row. The Vikings (2-5, 1-0) beat Mount de Sales two weeks ago to open region play.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central hosts Jordan
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers played host to the Jordan Red Jackets in Week 10 of The End Zone. The Chargers (1-6, 1-3 2-AA) had dropped two in a row after losing to ACE last week, 32-6. The Red Jackets (0-7, 0-4 2-AA) had been shut out in every game but one.
