Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
breezejmu.org
Dukes handed first Sun Belt loss of season by Georgia Southern
For the first time in 20 games, JMU women’s soccer found itself trailing by a goal at halftime, down 1-0 to Georgia Southern. After racing neck-and-neck for the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference's East Division, the Dukes fell to the Eagles 1-0, giving them their first conference loss of the season.
breezejmu.org
Sunday Notebook | Glimpse into JMU’s future went south, but it wasn’t set up for much better
Damian Wroblewski, JMU offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense, went up to head coach Curt Cignetti at the end of Thursday’s practice, under 48 hours out from Saturday’s Homecoming game versus Marshall. It concerned star JMU graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio. “Todd’s in extreme pain...
Maryland Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Terrapins
The 2021-22 season was certainly one to forget for Maryland Basketball. The Terrapins had high hopes to open the campaign and were ranked No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll. However, an uninspiring start to the year and increasing dissatisfaction from the fanbase led Mark Turgeon to resign eight games into the season.
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
Maryland High School Football Coaches, Athletic Specialist Fired After Massive Football Brawl
Several Northwest High School football coaches as well as Gaithersburg High School's Athletic Specialist have been let go after a massive fight during a football game against the two schools last month, reports Fox 5 DC. The varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 16 was declared a double forfeit after...
247Sports
Locksley reveals staff's thinking on Tagovailoa's injury, talks bowl-eligibility, Hemby, Edwards and more
Maryland football hasn't been bowl-eligible this early in the year since 2001. Mike Locksley was the running backs coach on that team. Now the Terps' head coach, he understand the significance of it. "It's significant for our fan base, it's significant to our you know, our psyche, you know, to...
breezejmu.org
Opinion | JMU parking decks need more security cameras
Parking on campus is no new hassle, especially when students are running late to class, which is common. With parking comes the chance of hit-and-runs — an accident where the perpetrator leaves the scene of the crime. There are not enough security cameras in the parking decks to catch the perpetrators causing the hit-and-runs.
Man spotted with gun on high school football field in Arlington after game, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. — Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were sent to a local high school Saturday afternoon after several teens alerted police to seeing a man with a gun on the football field. Around 2:44 p.m. on Oct. 22, police responded to a late report of a...
fox5dc.com
Tucker tries racing in high heels
FOX 5's Tucker Barnes tries out his running skills -- in high heels! It's all in celebration of the 35th Annual High Heel Race taking place in D.C. on Tuesday.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven on Saturday; Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Now Over $600M
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring on Saturday, October 22. Because nobody hit all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, tonight’s jackpot is now worth an estimated $610 million. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
Woodbridge Native Achieves Navy Career Milestone
Woodbridge native Kyle Augustine advanced to the rank of chief petty officer in the United States Navy Thursday, Oct. 20, during a promotion ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard. As one of just eight musicians in the United States Navy Band selected for advancement to the E-7 paygrade, Augustine joins an elite list of Sailors to wear the anchor collar devices that symbolize his new rank and authority.
WJLA
WATCH | Loudoun Co. school board Leesburg District candidates face-off in debate
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's Your Voice Your Vote! The November General Election is a few weeks away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News moderated a LIVE debate Tuesday night with Loudoun County School Board Leesburg District candidates Michael Rivera, Lauren Shernoff and Erika Ogedegbe. Ogedegbe declined to participate in the 7News debate due to a conflict after she originally agreed to participate. 7News reached back out to Ogedegbe Monday and she confirmed Tuesday that she was participating.
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Comments / 0