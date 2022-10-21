ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

breezejmu.org

Dukes handed first Sun Belt loss of season by Georgia Southern

For the first time in 20 games, JMU women’s soccer found itself trailing by a goal at halftime, down 1-0 to Georgia Southern. After racing neck-and-neck for the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference's East Division, the Dukes fell to the Eagles 1-0, giving them their first conference loss of the season.
STATESBORO, GA
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
breezejmu.org

Opinion | JMU parking decks need more security cameras

Parking on campus is no new hassle, especially when students are running late to class, which is common. With parking comes the chance of hit-and-runs — an accident where the perpetrator leaves the scene of the crime. There are not enough security cameras in the parking decks to catch the perpetrators causing the hit-and-runs.
HARRISONBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Tucker tries racing in high heels

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes tries out his running skills -- in high heels! It's all in celebration of the 35th Annual High Heel Race taking place in D.C. on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA
a-z-animals.com

Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC

Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

Woodbridge Native Achieves Navy Career Milestone

Woodbridge native Kyle Augustine advanced to the rank of chief petty officer in the United States Navy Thursday, Oct. 20, during a promotion ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard. As one of just eight musicians in the United States Navy Band selected for advancement to the E-7 paygrade, Augustine joins an elite list of Sailors to wear the anchor collar devices that symbolize his new rank and authority.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

WATCH | Loudoun Co. school board Leesburg District candidates face-off in debate

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's Your Voice Your Vote! The November General Election is a few weeks away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News moderated a LIVE debate Tuesday night with Loudoun County School Board Leesburg District candidates Michael Rivera, Lauren Shernoff and Erika Ogedegbe. Ogedegbe declined to participate in the 7News debate due to a conflict after she originally agreed to participate. 7News reached back out to Ogedegbe Monday and she confirmed Tuesday that she was participating.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia

Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE

