South El Monte, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

In what was certainly an unforgettable night for die-hard fans, the Garfield High School football team took home the big win at this year's East L.A. classic, winning Friday night's matchup against Roosevelt High School 16-8.
The Long Beach Poly team was in a celebratory mood Friday night in Compton. The Jackrabbits beat Compton for the program’s 807th win in history, making Poly the new all-time wins leader in California history, according to Cal-Hi Sports’ record book. The victory officially puts Poly one win up on Bakersfield High. The Jackrabbits dominated every phase of the game in an impressive 49-0 win, which saw the clock run for the entire second half.
Billed as the biggest annual celebration of Mexican gastronomy by organizers, La Feria de los Moles was held Sunday in Grand Park. The event was founded in 2008 by Pedro Ramos, who is originally from Tlacotepec de Benito Juarez in Mexico, but is now a longtime resident of Los Angeles.
ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver fled the scene of a collision leaving a pickup truck behind which had crashed through a front yard of a residence in the Hacienda Heights community early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
Last week, 61-year-old Estela Rodriguez was out on her daily walk along Highland Avenue when a car came up from behind and hit her. The crash took her life. Now her family is trying to honor her memory and raise awareness about possible dangers at the intersection. They’ve started a Change.org petition which they plan […]
LOS FELIZ, Calif. – Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The...
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A police pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed, knocking down a light pole in a residential neighborhood in the city of La Habra early Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. The La Habra Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed on...
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle overturned after crashing into a light pole temporarily trapping the female occupants early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Downey. The Downey Police and fire department responded to a traffic collision on the 82200 block of Firestone Boulevard around 1:55 a.m.
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - Bean Town has been in the heart of the Sierra Madre business district for over three decades. There have been several owners, but the shop has never been in as precarious a position financially as it is now. Owner David Bremer said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt...
After LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tipped off the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Tuesday, the basketball star capped the week by attending a high school football game in Southern California. LeBron and Savannah James, his wife, were spotted in the stands at Chaminade College Prep, where ...
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: Suspects led deputies on a short pursuit after allegedly stealing from an Ultra Beauty store in the City of Industry on Saturday evening, Oct. 22. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station responded to Ulta Beauty on the 17600 block of Colima Road in...
A suspected stolen vehicle was crashed Saturday, shortly after Pasadena police broke off a vehicle pursuit that entered the Foothill (210) Freeway. The pursuit began about 4 p.m. at Lake Street near the 210 Freeway, said Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic...
Comments / 0