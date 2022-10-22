ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

6 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 128-96 loss in their home opener, including Zach LaVine’s debut and a ‘disappointing’ bench unit

Zach LaVine made his season debut for the Chicago Bulls in the home opener Saturday at the United Center, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128-96 loss. The Bulls have lost two straight after falling to the Wizards on Friday night in Washington. Here are six takeaways from Saturday’s game. 1. Zach LaVine shows promise in his return. After missing the first two games ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107

CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance

Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Cleveland and Washington face off in conference showdown

LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 216.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Washington will play. Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference play and 25-16 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from beyond the arc.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (thigh) questionable Monday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) is questionable to play on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. Brooks might be able to make his season debut after missing the first three games of the season. John Konchar has been filling in with the starters and he will likely take the largest hit if Brooks is cleared to play.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

76ers Host Pacers, Close Homestand | Gameday Report 4/82

The 76ers (0-3) will look to break into the win column Monday, hosting the Indiana Pacers (1-2) on Penn Medicine Court to close their three-game homestand. Saturday’s meeting with the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) was a back-and-forth affair featuring 10 lead changes and 12 ties. The Sixers ultimately fell, 114-105, in the final minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Utah takes on Houston after overtime win

LINE: Rockets -1; over/under is 232. BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Houston Rockets after the Jazz took down the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 in overtime. Houston finished 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference action last season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

Holy Cross 24, Lafayette 21

LAF_Carasia 14 pass from Davis (Trestik kick), 11:29. HC_Haskins 14 blocked punt return (Ng kick), 01:17. LAF_Steward 31 pass from Davis (Henesey kick), 13:26. LAF_Smith 15 pass from Davis (Henesey kick), 13:32. HC_Shorter 16 pass from Sluka (Ng kick), 04:00. HC LAF. First downs 7 21. Rushes-yards 39-99 37-163 Passing...
LAFAYETTE, CA
ESPN

Miami and Toronto meet in conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Miami in Eastern Conference action Monday. Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game while...
ESPN

Minnesota takes on San Antonio in conference showdown

San Antonio Spurs (2-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Minnesota in Western Conference action Monday. Minnesota finished 32-20 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
SFGate

Stanford 15, Arizona State 14

ASU_Valladay 15 run (Brown kick), 6:42. ASU_Badger 39 pass from E.Jones (Brown kick), 14:01. RUSHING_Arizona St., Valladay 18-76, Jones 9-27, Ngata 7-25. Stanford, Filkins 8-48, Robinson 5-26, Higgins 1-11, Daniels 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), McKee 9-(minus 7). PASSING_Arizona St., Jones 14-25-1-227, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Stanford, McKee 33-57-1-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Arizona St.,...
STANFORD, CA
CBS LA

Suns beat Clips 112-95, Paul 3rd NBA player with 11K assists

Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul became the third player in NBA history to reach 11,000 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95 on Sunday night.The Suns didn't waste any time getting started on the blowout. They raced to an 11-0 lead from the opening tip and led by 20 points at halftime and again in the third.Marcus Morris scored 22 points, John Wall added 17 points and Paul George had 16 points in the Clippers' home opener after winning their first two games on the road. Kawhi Leonard had 11 points and six rebounds...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy