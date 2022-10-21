Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
ECMC Is Hosting A Nursing Job Fair Tomorrow In Buffalo
If you are a nurse in Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Medical Center is holding a hiring event tomorrow, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. If you've ever wanted to get your foot in the door and work for ECMC, the only level 1 trauma center, this is your opportunity.
Free foot clinic to help with health inequity in Buffalo neighborhoods
In some of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods major health inequities remains. But the University at Buffalo is stepping up to bring a much needed foot care clinic to city residetns.
‘It’s just very cool;’ Greater Dayton School students make mark on new building
DAYTON — Tuesday students from Greater Dayton School made their mark on the building that will be theirs in less than a year. A few seconds with a sharpie to sign their places into history. “In probably a million years, someone’s going to find our names,” third-grade student Dominic...
wutv29.com
BPS holds bus aid hiring event
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This morning, another Buffalo Public Schools bus aid hiring event took place. The director of employment services has told FOX Buffalo previously the superintendent aims to have an aid on every bus due to the national shortage. And the response continues to grow. A few months ago,...
Buffalo mass shooter was ‘galvanized’ by livestream, AG says. She wants consequences for tech.
New York Attorney General Letitia James attending a ceremony at Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on July 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Critics say that plan faces big obstacles. [ more › ]
Fox 19
Cincinnati could move Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday will consider moving forward on an effort to safeguard Trick-or-Treating children from pedestrian crashes. The motion asks for the City Administration to conduct a city-wide survey to gauge interest in moving Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to a weekend evening. Cincinnati City Council member...
Buffalo father/son duo bringing UPS Store to East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family is looking to bring a new business to East Buffalo, a place that has historically been overlooked. Making the community stronger, that's exactly what Dr. Uzo Ihenko wants to see in his neighborhood. "The people complain about the east side: job deserts, food...
Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1
Applications for New York State's Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”) open on November 1. The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online.
Text to Win Tickets to See DaBaby!
101.1 THE WIZ IS GIVING YOU A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE DABABY
Buffalo Public Schools teachers vote against plan to adjust school start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teachers in Buffalo have voted against a plan to adjust school start and end times. Right now classes start at 8 or 9 a.m. The plan had three different start times ranging from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The school board says it would help ease bus...
McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday
DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
Buffalo man sentenced for defrauding bank
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding a bank and its customers for over three years, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Gerald Battle, 53, admitted that he used multiple individuals’ debit card information to make numerous unauthorized transactions at restaurants, grocery stores and […]
dayton.com
Middletown’s first Fall Fest offers diverse activities for families
Organizer: ‘You don’t want to give anybody an excuse not to come.’. For the last two months, since Jeri Lewis was hired as coordinator of events and special projects for the city of Middletown, she has planned the city’s first Fall Fest. The end result is a...
Fox 19
Family-friendly Halloween activities in the Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Halloween is on Monday and places in the Cincinnati area will be hosting festivities from costume contests to trunk-or-treats in the upcoming days. Below are the family-friendly activities taking place:. Ohio. Findlay Market Costume and Family Drive:. Date: Oct. 30. Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 1801...
linknky.com
Gold Star offers BOGO chili in celebration of Bengals win
After a Bengals win over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Gold Star is celebrating all day today with Who Dey Ways. If you purchase any three, four or five-way you will get another of your choice of way for free. Customers can enjoy this celebration at any Gold Star location...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra joining Marshalls in plaza in Amherst
The stores are set to open in the shopping center located at 1501 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday and will join Marshalls which opened in April.
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday’s one-car rollover crash on Route 33. The car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night. Read more here:
Comments / 0