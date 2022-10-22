Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder
Milwaukee Bucks have started trade talks with Phoenix Suns, as they aspire to land Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
Suns Slim Betting Favorites Over Clippers
The Phoenix Suns are -1.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on SI Sportsbook, making this the third straight game to open the season with the Suns as favorites. The Suns, 1-1 on the year, travel to play their first Pacific division matchup with a Clippers team that hopes to remain undefeated after previously defeating the Lakers and Kings.
Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving to the LA Clippers
The Clippers almost certainly have no interest in Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Pelicans Injury Update: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones Questionable For Mavs
The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones as questionable for tomorrow's home game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Centre Daily
Pacers Injury Report: Will Myles Turner Face Sixers on Monday?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night. Just last Tuesday, the Sixers debuted against the Boston Celtics to help open the 2022-2023 NBA season. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the defending Eastern Conference Champions entered Tuesday’s game with a chip on their shoulder and sent the Sixers home 0-1.
Centre Daily
Dodgers: MLB Beat Writer Identifies the Best Development for LA in 2022
The 2022 Dodgers regular season was filled with nearly constant happiness. Sure, there was bad news along the way, including season-ending injuries to pitchers Walker Buehler and Daniel Hudson and lengthy struggles by Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy. But through it all, Los Angeles won 111 games and dominated the...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (hip) questionable Tuesday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Zion Williamson (hip) will be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, per head coach Willie Green. Williamson had a scary fall during Sunday's game and exited with a hip contusion, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. Green said Brandon Ingram (head) and Herb Jones (knee) are also uncertain for Tuesday, so the Pelicans may be missing three starters at home against the Suns. Larry Nance Jr. will likely enter the starting lineup if Williamson is ruled out and Jaxson Hayes will be in line for a larger role.
Wizards And Cavs Starting Lineups
The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
Centre Daily
Boozer brothers could choose same college
Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of Duke basketball legend and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were the first 2025 recruits to land offers from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Those offers to the Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sensations came on the same day in mid-May.
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Bulls Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.
