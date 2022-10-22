New Orleans Pelicans small forward Zion Williamson (hip) will be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, per head coach Willie Green. Williamson had a scary fall during Sunday's game and exited with a hip contusion, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. Green said Brandon Ingram (head) and Herb Jones (knee) are also uncertain for Tuesday, so the Pelicans may be missing three starters at home against the Suns. Larry Nance Jr. will likely enter the starting lineup if Williamson is ruled out and Jaxson Hayes will be in line for a larger role.

