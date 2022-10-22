The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 on Oct. 23 after suffering a 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. In the final minute, guard Russell Westbrook missed a jump shot with 30 seconds remaining in the game with 17 seconds left on the shot clock. The logic behind the move tcan only be explained that Westbrook was shooting early to give the Lakers another possession at the end of the game, despite Los Angeles already leading by one. After Jerami Grant made the go-ahead layup with three seconds left, LeBron James missed a turn-around jumper at the buzzer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO