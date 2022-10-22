ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
rolling out

LeBron James mentions Russell Westbrook after Los Angeles Lakers fall to 0-3

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 on Oct. 23 after suffering a 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. In the final minute, guard Russell Westbrook missed a jump shot with 30 seconds remaining in the game with 17 seconds left on the shot clock. The logic behind the move tcan only be explained that Westbrook was shooting early to give the Lakers another possession at the end of the game, despite Los Angeles already leading by one. After Jerami Grant made the go-ahead layup with three seconds left, LeBron James missed a turn-around jumper at the buzzer.
Centre Daily

Boozer brothers could choose same college

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of Duke basketball legend and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were the first 2025 recruits to land offers from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Those offers to the Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sensations came on the same day in mid-May.
The Ringer

Russell Westbrook Is Shooting the Lakers in the Foot

Russell Westbrook is a washed-up bricklayer who needs to be traded immediately for the Los Angeles Lakers to have any chance of saving their season. It’s been only three games, but the Lakers are winless and their schedule doesn’t ease up over the next month. Westbrook isn’t the only problem, but he’s by far their biggest and most glaring one.
