Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The motorcyclist, who investigators say had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, was quickly engulfed in flames after officers tasered him and he fell to the ground.
Russellville Police investigate after caller reported disturbance with weapon
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Russellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of West J Street for reports of a disturbance that involved weapons. According to reports, the person who initially made the call to the police stated that there was a male...
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Oct. 21
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
swarkansasnews.com
DQ driver sentenced for 2021 Pike County accident
A De Queen man involved in a 2021 accident that killed a local man pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 17 in Pike County to negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated. Joshua Becerra, 32, was sentenced to 15 years plus five years suspended in the Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) on the homicide charge and one year in the county jail on the DWI charge.
Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
KATV
1 in critical condition following Friday shooting near Arkansas State Police headquarters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in critical condition following a Friday night shooting near state police headquarters in Little Rock. According to the Little Rock police, one person was shot around 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road. "One victim was taken to an...
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
KATV
BOLO Alert: Man wanted in North Little Rock after robbing a gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, the subject robbed the Exxon Station at 9128 Highway 161 in North Little Rock at approximately 2:00 p.m. Police said...
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
KATV
Conway police looking for wanted suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
KATV
Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police told KATV. Arkansas State Police confirmed nine were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for starting or engaging in physical fights. Another 50 people were ejected from the state fair. ASP spokesman, Bill...
Little Rock police release new details in deadly shooting on I-30 frontage road
Little Rock police have released additional information on the arrest of a Benton man after two shooting deaths and a three-year-old child being wounded Monday night.
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
ARDOT: Multi-car accident on I-30 eastbound cleared
Drivers should be aware of a multi-car accident reported during the morning rush hour on I-30.
North Little Rock police searching for woman appearing to steal package
North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who many may call a porch pirate.
KTLO
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against Baker, who was set to go to trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
Police: Man dead after shooting in Little Rock
Little Rock police are investigating Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting in Little Rock.
