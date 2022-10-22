ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

THV11

I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Oct. 21

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

DQ driver sentenced for 2021 Pike County accident

A De Queen man involved in a 2021 accident that killed a local man pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 17 in Pike County to negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated. Joshua Becerra, 32, was sentenced to 15 years plus five years suspended in the Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) on the homicide charge and one year in the county jail on the DWI charge.
PIKE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Conway police looking for wanted suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
CONWAY, AR
KTLO

Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator

FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against Baker, who was set to go to trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
ARKANSAS STATE
Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

