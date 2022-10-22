Jackie Boegel, candidate for Wake County Board of Education District 5

Name: Jackie Boegel

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 64

Campaign website: JackieBoegelforWakeBOE.com

Occupation: Instrumental Music Teacher

Education: B.A. in music from Tennessee Temple University

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Mentoring teens, outreach ministry to single parents and their children, volunteering in the elementary classroom, PTA membership, mission trips to St Lucia, NYC, and Biloxi, Miss.

Why do you want to serve on the Wake County Board of Education?

I want to be an advocate for teachers, students and parents, and I want to bring quality education back to the WCPSS.

What are the Wake County Public Schools doing well?

Magnet schools are offering programs throughout Wake County that provide numerous opportunities for our diverse population. High schools like Middle Creek have electives that allow students to explore their interests. Vernon Malone has a great program for students who are not interested in a four year college.

What would be your three top priorities if elected? Choose one, and explain how you would address it.

Quality education, fiscal transparency and better support for teachers. Regarding quality education: WCPSS has a 90% graduation rate, however 75% are NOT proficient in Math 1, 45% are NOT proficient in Math 3 and 30% are NOT proficient in English 2. Our school system is using curriculum that is not working and this needs to change. Grade 3 EOG testing shows 50% not proficient in Math and 42% not proficient in Reading. More than 50% of those that are not proficient are Black and Hispanic.

What should the district do in response to calls to remove books from schools that some say are inappropriate for students?

Let me ask you a couple questions: Should school libraries have copies of Playboy magazines in them? Do you know what a graphic novel is? Do you think it is appropriate to have books with pictures depicting fellatio and other sex acts available to children? How would you define the innocence of a child and at what age should that innocence end, and who should be responsible for ending said child’s innocence? The district has a responsibility to protect all children.

How should schools discuss issues involving discrimination based on race, gender and other factors?

Discrimination is always wrong, regardless of the reason. We, as human beings, need to treat each other with dignity, respect and kindness.

How would you go about making schools safer in the aftermath of school shootings such as in Uvalde, Texas?

I would closely evaluate the safety assessment that was done of our school system three years ago. I would follow up with our Safety department to ensure that we are implementing the necessary improvements. I would work to implement consistency across the school system regarding keys and training for subs and volunteers. I would also ask teachers and principals for their input regarding safety issues at their schools. I would put a high priority on addressing bullying.

What would you do to try to address student learning loss that was exacerbated by the pandemic?

Students who are behind in their grade level need to have remedial teaching in reading and math. Without reading comprehension skills, students will struggle their entire school career. We need to laser focus on providing a comprehensive reading and math curriculum that will allow our students to catch up to their grade level. This needs to be our top priority.

What’s the appropriate level of funding that should be provided to Wake County schools?

This is an extremely ambiguous question. Last year’s per-pupil expenditure was $9,600.