‘Best Dexter team I’ve ever seen’: Dreads end 26-year losing streak to Chelsea with historic win
ANN ARBOR – Every year Dexter’s football team has had the game against Chelsea circled on the calendar. And after every year – for the past 26 to be exact – the Dreadnaughts walked off the field in disappointment.
See Ann Arbor-area football pairings for 2022 postseason
ANN ARBOR – The road to Ford Field has been set. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the eight 11-player divisions and the two 8-player divisions on Sunday.
Vote for the Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week after regular season finale
ANN ARBOR – It’s time once again for the Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week fan poll. MLive has gathered xx players for readers to choose between for the Player of the Week poll for Week 9. Readers can vote as many times as they would like...
Greenhills tennis duo named Ann Arbor-area Athletes of the Week
ANN ARBOR – Arjun Prabhakar and Dylan Carvette were key contributors to Ann Arbor Greenhills’ boys tennis team’s state championship and the tandem has been recognized for their play. Prabhakar and Carvette combined to go 4-0 to claim the No. 3 doubles state title for the Gryphons...
MLive.com
Here are the first-round playoff matchups for high school football teams in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The MHSAA released its playoff brackets for the high school football postseason on Sunday and teams from around the Jackson area now know where they are headed and who they will face this week. For the full state-wide bracket, click here. DIVISION 3. Western at Jackson. The Vikings...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: 5 best prep football first-round playoff matchups in Detroit area
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Prep football playoffs filled with good first-round games. It seems like it was yesterday that high...
5 things to know about Ann Arbor-area football playoff matchups
ANN ARBOR – The playoff schedule for Ann Arbor-area football teams was set Sunday during the Michigan High School Athletic Association Selection Show on Sunday. Only four teams from the area – Dexter, Chelsea, Ann Arbor Huron and Saline – made the cut and qualified for the postseason.
Ann Arbor football highlights: Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr leads Saline to bounce-back win
CJ Carr was motivated to make sure his team didn’t limp into the postseason. And the Notre Dame quarterback commit delivered one of his more impressive performances of the season as he recorded six touchdowns to lead Saline to a 49-21 win over Lake Orion.
See more than 40 photos of Lincoln football’s big win over Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Lincoln fired on all cylinders in a 27-14 victory over Ypsilanti at home on Friday, Oct. 21. Lincoln’s defense was especially impressive as they held the Ypsilanti Grizzlies to a scoreless first three quarters. Lincoln was led by senior quarterback Trey Richey, with two rushing touchdowns...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
thelivingstonpost.com
Brighton plays host to Belleville in KLAA football title game — with broadcast link
BRIGHTON — You can’t blame the Brighton coaching staff for pulling out all the stops going into today’s KLAA football championship game. The Bulldogs’ passing attack was brilliant in last week’s win over Howell. They brought in the ol’ right-hander, Drew Henson, to give a...
MLive.com
2022 Metro Detroit high school football playoff pairings for district round
The Michigan High School Athletic Association high school football playoffs are ready to begin. Here is every single district involving teams from the Metro Detroit coverage area.
Michigan out for revenge vs. Spartans: ‘We know we’re the better team’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For a season as decorated as last year, with Michigan football finally getting over the hump by beating Ohio State and winning a Big Ten title, there was still one large stain. The 65-mile bus ride from East Lansing back home to Ann Arbor was...
Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday. "Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game." The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has...
Lions expect to have wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown against Dolphins in Week 8
ALLEN PARK -- Amon-Ra St. Brown isn’t expected to miss much time after exiting early against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. Detroit Lions head coach Dam Campbell said St. Brown remains in concussion protocol, but the second-year wide receiver passed his initial tests on Sunday. Campbell said his...
After 2-year delay, ROTC cadets will run 66 miles with Michigan, MSU game ball
East Lansing, Stockbridge, Chelsea, Dexter and Ann Arbor. These are the towns Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game ball will pass through on its way to Ann Arbor, as U.S. Army ROTC cadets from both universities revive a tradition that’s been on hold the last two years. The members...
Jeff Okudah wows Detroit Lions with busy showing from new role in the box
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions deployed Jeff Okudah from a new role against the Dallas Cowboys, moving the young cornerback into the box, leading to an ultra-productive showing in Week 8. Okudah notched a career-high 15 tackles against the Cowboys, and the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell are...
Michigan TE Erick All out for the season after surgery
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This was expected, but now it’s a formality. Michigan will be without one of its starting tight ends, Erick All, for the rest of the season after he had surgery last week in Florida, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. “He won’t be...
WILX-TV
Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career. By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.
Kobe Bufkin's dunk contest steals the show for Michigan basketball at 'Michigan Madness'
The men and women of Michigan basketball players griddy'd, dougie'd and Gangnam Style'd their way onto the court for "Michigan Madness" and just like that, the 2022-23 season had arrived. The Wolverines hosted the preseason hype event to introduce their teams as one of just three schools in the nation...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
