This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob
SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
foxsanantonio.com
Miracle Body and Paint donates $15k to the San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank received some much-needed help Friday. Miracle Body and Paint handed over a $15,000 check to the Food Bank. That's enough to provide 75,000 meals for people facing hunger during the holiday season, especially needed during a time when inflation is hitting everyone.
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed at H-E-B self checkout; suspect gets away
SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed Sunday as he was purchasing his groceries at the self-checkout kiosk by an unknown man at a Southwest HEB. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive at around 1:41 p.m. for a cutting in progress. Upon police arrival,...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Restaurants Facebook Community
If you have a question about any San Antonio restaurant, someone has an answer for you on the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook page. It’s an online community of over 100,000 foodies! Joining us with more are Alan Williams and Susie Lafredo. Facebook: @sanantoniorestaurants. Instagram: sanantoniorestaurants. TikTok: @SARestaurants.
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff deputy arrested after elbowing partner in face, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for assault early Monday morning. Angelica Flores was booked for assault with bodily injury after a fight with her partner. The arrest happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies were called out after getting call from her partner who...
foxsanantonio.com
"It's good news..." Security enhancements planned for crime plagued rental communities
Demands will soon be met, at least partially, for some low-income renters at a high-rise apartment building for seniors and people with disabilities. For years, they've voiced the need for improved security. Now the federal government is helping to honor their request. Our Problem Solver, Darian Trotter, has tonight's Fox...
foxsanantonio.com
7-Eleven employee shot by friend who came to visit him
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized after his friend showed up at his workplace and shot him in the leg. The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Foster Road and Rittiman Road at around 10:45 p.m. According to officials, a friend came to visit the 7-Eleven employee...
foxsanantonio.com
Man who tried to save teen's life promotes an end to gun violence in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The good Samaritan that tried to save the life of 18-year-old Evan Mejia at a car meet-up last weekend is now sharing his story with KABB/WOAI. "When I was in the car, my vision left, it went black on me," says the man . "I could hear everything, but I couldn't see nothing. I felt my soul come out of my body."
foxsanantonio.com
One man is hospitalized after family gathering leads to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – One man is shot after a family gathering led to a shooting. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Somerset Road at 4 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to police, family members were having a gathering in the backyard when suddenly, two family members got into a verbal altercation. When another family member attempted to separate the two, one of the men took out a gun and shot the other man involved in the argument. The suspect quickly fled the scene.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman steps in to help friend after man attacks her, accidently shoots innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO – A woman pulled out her gun to help her friend after she was getting physically assaulted by a man but ended up shooting an innocent bystander. Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of W Military Drive at the Military Cove Apartments at around 2:50 a.m. for a shooting in progress.
foxsanantonio.com
More cyber attacks are targeting school districts
Cyber attacks are increasing across the globe, and many hackers are taking aim at school districts. Ransomware attacks cost US schools and colleges more than an estimated $3.5 billion in downtime alone last year, according to a new study. We've seen it happen in San Antonio. Last year, the Judson...
foxsanantonio.com
Family of Erik Cantu releases statement on his condition: 'Erik is quite the miracle'
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu has released a statement Saturday regarding his condition since he was shot by an officer at a McDonalds’s parking lot. According to his parents, the teen still remains on life support for his lungs, but they are seeing an improvement.
foxsanantonio.com
$20K reward offered to identify suspect who shot man to death in 2010
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for help in solving a murder from 12 years ago. The shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m., Oct. 21, 2010, on Village Path towards the Northeast Side of town. Police say 20-year-old Eric Mendoza was found shot to death inside...
foxsanantonio.com
Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing
SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
foxsanantonio.com
Tricks, no treats for woman's Halloween decorations
"I took it down cause I don't want my stuff gone anymore," says Norma Mercado, who is fed up with Halloween holiday. In the past week, her Halloween decorations have been snatched from her front porch, four times. Mercado loves to decorate the home she's lived in for four years...
foxsanantonio.com
Cold front moving through San Antonio tonight, could bring severe storms, damaging winds
SAN ANTONIO - A few light showers are possible through Monday morning as some tropical moisture works its way in from Roslyn. Skies will turn partly sunny and the highs will be in the upper 80s. A cold front will push into the region during the evening. A few storms...
foxsanantonio.com
One juvenile dead after unknown vehicle shot at him while he was walking down the street
SAN ANTONIO – One juvenile was shot dead after an unknown vehicle shot at him while he was walking down the street with another juvenile on the West side of town. The incident happened at W. Cesar E Chavez and S Chupaderas Street at around 10:32 p.m. Police say...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 100 firefighters battle house blaze near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a double house fire near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called to the 600 block of West Elmira for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found two vacant structures in flames.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigating after man found dead by highway
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after officials found a man’s body on Ih10 West bound at Culebra early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw a man’s body with massive trauma on the side of the highway. EMS tried providing lifesaving interventions, but unfortunately, the victim...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman is dead after she was shot multiple times outside of downtown convenient store
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was pronounced dead after she was shot multiple times during an argument at a PikNik Corner Store. The shooting happened at 6:00 p.m, on Guadalupe St. in the downtown area. Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic female, in her mid-20s, with multiple gunshot wounds....
