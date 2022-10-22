ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob

SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Miracle Body and Paint donates $15k to the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank received some much-needed help Friday. Miracle Body and Paint handed over a $15,000 check to the Food Bank. That's enough to provide 75,000 meals for people facing hunger during the holiday season, especially needed during a time when inflation is hitting everyone.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man stabbed at H-E-B self checkout; suspect gets away

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed Sunday as he was purchasing his groceries at the self-checkout kiosk by an unknown man at a Southwest HEB. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive at around 1:41 p.m. for a cutting in progress. Upon police arrival,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Restaurants Facebook Community

If you have a question about any San Antonio restaurant, someone has an answer for you on the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook page. It’s an online community of over 100,000 foodies! Joining us with more are Alan Williams and Susie Lafredo. Facebook: @sanantoniorestaurants. Instagram: sanantoniorestaurants. TikTok: @SARestaurants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

"It's good news..." Security enhancements planned for crime plagued rental communities

Demands will soon be met, at least partially, for some low-income renters at a high-rise apartment building for seniors and people with disabilities. For years, they've voiced the need for improved security. Now the federal government is helping to honor their request. Our Problem Solver, Darian Trotter, has tonight's Fox...
foxsanantonio.com

7-Eleven employee shot by friend who came to visit him

SAN ANTONIO – A 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized after his friend showed up at his workplace and shot him in the leg. The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Foster Road and Rittiman Road at around 10:45 p.m. According to officials, a friend came to visit the 7-Eleven employee...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man who tried to save teen's life promotes an end to gun violence in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The good Samaritan that tried to save the life of 18-year-old Evan Mejia at a car meet-up last weekend is now sharing his story with KABB/WOAI. "When I was in the car, my vision left, it went black on me," says the man . "I could hear everything, but I couldn't see nothing. I felt my soul come out of my body."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

One man is hospitalized after family gathering leads to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – One man is shot after a family gathering led to a shooting. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Somerset Road at 4 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to police, family members were having a gathering in the backyard when suddenly, two family members got into a verbal altercation. When another family member attempted to separate the two, one of the men took out a gun and shot the other man involved in the argument. The suspect quickly fled the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

More cyber attacks are targeting school districts

Cyber attacks are increasing across the globe, and many hackers are taking aim at school districts. Ransomware attacks cost US schools and colleges more than an estimated $3.5 billion in downtime alone last year, according to a new study. We've seen it happen in San Antonio. Last year, the Judson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing

SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Tricks, no treats for woman's Halloween decorations

"I took it down cause I don't want my stuff gone anymore," says Norma Mercado, who is fed up with Halloween holiday. In the past week, her Halloween decorations have been snatched from her front porch, four times. Mercado loves to decorate the home she's lived in for four years...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Over 100 firefighters battle house blaze near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a double house fire near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called to the 600 block of West Elmira for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found two vacant structures in flames.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police investigating after man found dead by highway

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after officials found a man’s body on Ih10 West bound at Culebra early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw a man’s body with massive trauma on the side of the highway. EMS tried providing lifesaving interventions, but unfortunately, the victim...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

