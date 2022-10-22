ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KWCH.com

RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Ambulatory Surgery Center makes Newsweek list

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic was one of only six Kansas ambulatory surgery centers to make Newsweek's list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2023. Only about the top ten percent of the nation's over 5000 surgery centers made the list. Newsweek creates this list to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Firefighters dealing with windy Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews had to close 56th Street Sunday afternoon as they were working a structure fire in the 3300 block of East 56th. According to a release from the department, they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Heavy fire was showing outside the home and brush was burning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas

(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Eight people injured in east Wichita crash

Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Update: Man reported missing found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department reported late Friday night that Denney Bailey was found safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
HUTCHINSON, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in Conway Springs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies. A news release from Beauties and Beasts says the property was a breeding operation of Samuel Roman, who...
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County early in-person voting information

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - It might not seem all that long ago that you were voting in the August primary, but early in-person voting is back again here in Sedgwick County. Election officials say that over 200 people have already made their way to the historic courthouse in downtown...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: David “D.J.” McGuinn located safe

Family of David "D.J." McGinn said he's been located safe. The family of missing south-central Kansas man is worried for his safety. David “D.J.” McGinn was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Wichita. His siblings said he hasn’t been seen in a week, though he was last contacted by phone on Oct. 15. Since then, his cell phone has been off and his social media pages are silent.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas teen jailed for role in fentanyl overdose death

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect fentanyl poisoning overdose death and have made an arrest. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about information related to a Wichita Police Department case involving the death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Sheriff's office...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

