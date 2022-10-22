Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
MLive.com
Red Wings energized seeing Ben Chiarot ‘throwing bodies around’
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings aim to be harder to play against, and part of that is making opponents pay a price physically. It’s one of the reasons they brought in Ben Chiarot. The veteran defenseman threw his weight around during one particular shift during the second period of Sunday’s 5-1 victory over Anaheim that had teammates talking.
Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘Got what they deserved’ against Blackhawks
It looked like Derek Lalonde and his Detroit Red Wings were going to move to 3-0-1 on the season on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks until it didn’t. The Red Wings jumped out to a 2-0 lead and eventually led 3-1 heading into the third period, but the Blackhawks were not about to go quietly into the night during their home opener.
Detroit Red Wings bring down Anaheim Ducks, 5-1, with sharp special teams play
The Detroit Red Wings satisfied their coach's curiosity by doing what they should do: Thrash a weaker team. The Wings used their special teams to come out on top Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, clipping the Anaheim Ducks, 5-1. "I think we got a lesson last game how to learn...
Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center ‘an emotional time,’ but he stands by his ‘business and lifestyle decision’ to leave the Chicago Blackhawks booth
During the first intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Eddie Olczyk emerged from behind a door marked “KRAKEN TV.” Seeing the former Hawks color analyst come out of the visitor’s booth at the United Center is like seeing a Seattleite sipping Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. It was Olczyk’s first return to the UC to call a Kraken game as part of the ...
Amon-Ra St. Brown suffers brain injury vs. Cowboys
When it rains it pours for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, during the Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit after catching a pass and he was ordered by an official to leave the field. Not long after St. Brown left the field, it was reported that he suffered a concussion (brain injury) and will not be able to return to today’s game. This is a huge loss for the Lions as they are already without RB D’Andre Swift, who is inactive.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kraken Blackhawks Hockey
Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken. Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 for their third straight win. Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins. Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken for the second straight game. Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers also scored.
Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell
What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
FOX Sports
Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
NHL
Kubalik's three points help Red Wings defeat Ducks
DETROIT -- Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings extended their season-opening point streak to five games with a 5-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. Kubalik has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his first five games...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes: Kurashev, Dickinson, Khaira & the Johnson’s
Welcome to the October edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
FOX Sports
Chicago takes on Seattle after overtime victory
Seattle Kraken (1-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken after the Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last...
