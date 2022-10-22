When it rains it pours for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, during the Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit after catching a pass and he was ordered by an official to leave the field. Not long after St. Brown left the field, it was reported that he suffered a concussion (brain injury) and will not be able to return to today’s game. This is a huge loss for the Lions as they are already without RB D’Andre Swift, who is inactive.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO