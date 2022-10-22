ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses

Bill Parcells said it best, "you are what your record says you are." If true, the NFC South has underachievers. The New Orleans Saints remain one game behind after NFC South leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta were handed losses in Week 7. Carolina downed the Bucs 21-3. The Bengals defeated...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers’ Bradley Bozeman’s ‘finally’ moment made even more special by wife’s backing

Bradley Bozeman snapped the ball to Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker and took off. The starting center leaned to his right as he pushed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches to the side with ease, opening up a crease for running back D’Onta Foreman — who had just received a handoff — to slide through and pick up steam.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown

Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Here’s why the Charlotte 49ers fired coach Will Healy, and who they should hire next

The Charlotte 49ers fired their former boy wonder head coach Sunday, adding to a remarkably bad year among prominent head coaches in Charlotte. Will Healy’s fourth Charlotte team had started 1-7 and is widely considered one of the worst squads in college football this season. So his dismissal wasn’t an enormous surprise. And in this city, in 2022, it’s even less of a shock given the way this year has gone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

A team that isn’t tanking: What we learned from the Panthers’ win against Tom Brady, Bucs

Listen to the oblivion the Carolina Panthers sent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into after winning 21-3 on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. “We are going to see what we’re made of. How many people can handle adversity? It’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “We are going to see what we have going forward. See how many people crumble when it’s dark and see how many people step up and start playing better.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Cincinnati Bengals Offense Heating Up After Impressive Win Over Atlanta Falcons

The Bengals took a turn in the right direction after dominating the Falcons 35-17 Sunday. They never trailed in the game, scoring on their first four possessions. Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns as he went 21-of-25 with 158.3 passer rating in the first half. He and the offense were able to move the ball up and down the field all game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

No question Panthers QB PJ Walker must start after performance in big win against Bucs

In one of the more startling wins in Carolina history Sunday, the Panthers looked like they had finally found a starting quarterback. It was only one game, and it all could deteriorate again quickly. But quarterback PJ Walker gave Carolina better QB play than Baker Mayfield has all season — and better than Sam Darnold did almost all of last year — in the Panthers’ stunning 21-3 win against Tampa Bay.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Tatum broke this Larry Bird Celtics scoring record in win vs. Magic

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been historically good. The Celtics record for the most points scored by one player in the first three games of a single season was 96, set by Larry Bird during his MVP-winning 1984-85 campaign. Bird no longer...
BOSTON, MA
Raleigh News & Observer

Chargers’ Williams Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. Seahawks, per Report

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss some time after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Williams has spent his entire career in Los Angeles since the Chargers drafted him ahead of the 2017 season. The veteran wide receiver set career highs last year with 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season before hitting free agency.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears by the Numbers: Evidence of HITS Principle at Work

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked at Halas Hall after his mini-bye evaluation whether the team is where he expected. He was being a bit evasive about how the team came through his mini-bye assessment and it seemed like a good way to find out some specifics. The answer sounded no more specific but there are a few concrete ways to look at it.
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Bengals RT La’el Collins Suffers Ankle Injury Against Falcons

CINCINNATI — Bengals starting right tackle La'el Collins suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Falcons and is officially questionable to return. Cincinnati has scored on their first three offensive possessions and has a 21-0 lead with 8:30 remaining in the first half. We'll update this...
CINCINNATI, OH

