Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
Donovan Mitchell breaks Cleveland Cavaliers franchise record with 100 points
With the Cavaliers coming off of a 117-107 overtime win against the Washington Wizards, Donovan Mitchell had a personal win as well.
Raleigh News & Observer
Zion Williamson’s homecoming wasn’t perfect, but it helped lift Pelicans over Hornets
Zion Williamson was finally free, finally loose on a fast break in the third quarter, finally a few hard steps and a leap and a slam away from sending the Charlotte Hornets’ towel-waving crowd into a frenzy for the wrong team. But the moment everyone was waiting for never...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses
Bill Parcells said it best, "you are what your record says you are." If true, the NFC South has underachievers. The New Orleans Saints remain one game behind after NFC South leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta were handed losses in Week 7. Carolina downed the Bucs 21-3. The Bengals defeated...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Bradley Bozeman’s ‘finally’ moment made even more special by wife’s backing
Bradley Bozeman snapped the ball to Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker and took off. The starting center leaned to his right as he pushed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches to the side with ease, opening up a crease for running back D’Onta Foreman — who had just received a handoff — to slide through and pick up steam.
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown
Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Here’s why the Charlotte 49ers fired coach Will Healy, and who they should hire next
The Charlotte 49ers fired their former boy wonder head coach Sunday, adding to a remarkably bad year among prominent head coaches in Charlotte. Will Healy’s fourth Charlotte team had started 1-7 and is widely considered one of the worst squads in college football this season. So his dismissal wasn’t an enormous surprise. And in this city, in 2022, it’s even less of a shock given the way this year has gone.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons vs. Bengals Notebook: 3 Observations from Atlanta’s Loss in Cincinnati
Entering Sunday with a chance to get over .500 for the first time since 2017, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) received every bit of the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). Coming off three wins in four weeks, along with NFC Offensive Player of the Week quarterback Marcus Mariota; the Falcons...
Raleigh News & Observer
A team that isn’t tanking: What we learned from the Panthers’ win against Tom Brady, Bucs
Listen to the oblivion the Carolina Panthers sent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into after winning 21-3 on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. “We are going to see what we’re made of. How many people can handle adversity? It’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “We are going to see what we have going forward. See how many people crumble when it’s dark and see how many people step up and start playing better.
Lakers’ Interest ‘Remains High’ In Trade For Hornets’ Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-3 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. It’s not looking good overall, but the fit with Russell Westbrook is something, in particular, that just won’t work. It remains to be seen how willing the Lakers will be to part with...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cincinnati Bengals Offense Heating Up After Impressive Win Over Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals took a turn in the right direction after dominating the Falcons 35-17 Sunday. They never trailed in the game, scoring on their first four possessions. Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns as he went 21-of-25 with 158.3 passer rating in the first half. He and the offense were able to move the ball up and down the field all game.
Raleigh News & Observer
No question Panthers QB PJ Walker must start after performance in big win against Bucs
In one of the more startling wins in Carolina history Sunday, the Panthers looked like they had finally found a starting quarterback. It was only one game, and it all could deteriorate again quickly. But quarterback PJ Walker gave Carolina better QB play than Baker Mayfield has all season — and better than Sam Darnold did almost all of last year — in the Panthers’ stunning 21-3 win against Tampa Bay.
Raleigh News & Observer
PJ Walker outduels Tom Brady as Panthers stun Bucs, move to 2-0 in NFC South division
Starting consecutive games for the first time in his career, PJ Walker never dreamed he’d quarterback opposite Tom Brady, never mind take a one-score lead into halftime against the all-time great. But Walker rose to the challenge, tossing as many touchdowns in the first half (one) as he had...
NBC Sports
Tatum broke this Larry Bird Celtics scoring record in win vs. Magic
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been historically good. The Celtics record for the most points scored by one player in the first three games of a single season was 96, set by Larry Bird during his MVP-winning 1984-85 campaign. Bird no longer...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers’ Williams Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. Seahawks, per Report
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss some time after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Williams has spent his entire career in Los Angeles since the Chargers drafted him ahead of the 2017 season. The veteran wide receiver set career highs last year with 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season before hitting free agency.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears by the Numbers: Evidence of HITS Principle at Work
Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked at Halas Hall after his mini-bye evaluation whether the team is where he expected. He was being a bit evasive about how the team came through his mini-bye assessment and it seemed like a good way to find out some specifics. The answer sounded no more specific but there are a few concrete ways to look at it.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals RT La’el Collins Suffers Ankle Injury Against Falcons
CINCINNATI — Bengals starting right tackle La'el Collins suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Falcons and is officially questionable to return. Cincinnati has scored on their first three offensive possessions and has a 21-0 lead with 8:30 remaining in the first half. We'll update this...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Brian Burns puts Bucs’ Tom Brady ‘in the web,’ shrugs off trade rumors
Brian Burns was smiling from ear to ear in the locker room on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers’ pass rusher had just helped his team close out a 21-3 blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. With his helmet scuffed and the decal on it damaged, Burns kept a “trophy” of his triumph hanging in his locker.
