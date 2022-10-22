ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MO

semoball.com

Clarkton punches ticket back to C1D2 final with win over Bernie

CLARKTON- For the second time in as many years Clarkton is returning to the Class 1, District 2 finals. The Reindeer defeated the Bernie Mules in the semifinals Saturday, the same team they defeated in the semifinals a year ago. Clarkton won the match in three sets 25-16, 25-19, 25-13.
CLARKTON, MO
semoball.com

Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W

Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Seven inducted into second Jackson Athletic Hall of Fame class

Six former athletes and one former coach were inducted into the Jackson R-2 School District Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at Jackson High School. Among those inducted into the hall's second class are Jack Litzelfelner, Truman Blackman, Allen Welker, Larry Schloss, Mike Kistner, Bruce Collier and Ron Cook. Jack...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male

CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
CHARLESTON, MO
Kait 8

Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Charleston

An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Deadly shooting in Carbondale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early morning homicide is under investigation in...
CHARLESTON, MO
kzimksim.com

Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks

A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
MOREHOUSE, MO
KFVS12

Pedestrian, 1 driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at a fire scene

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash, which also involved a pedestrian, on Highway 25 south of Dexter on Sunday evening, October 23. The crash involved a Peterbuilt crane, a car and an SUV. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the...
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a person shot on 724 Warren Street. Police received a call about the shooting about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, officers said they found 50-year-old Rodney Johnson dead. Charleston DPS said no suspects have been...
CHARLESTON, MO
WREG

TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN

