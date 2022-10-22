Read full article on original website
semoball.com
C2D2 volleyball: Saxony Lutheran advances to district championship with sweep of Greenville
FRUITLAND, Mo. — Saxony Lutheran dispatched Greenville in straight sets in search of its third-straight Class 2 District 2 championship. The Crusaders defeated the Bears 25-10, 25-8, 25-12 on Saturday at Saxony Lutheran High School to advance to Tuesday's district championship game. "I thought our team played well," First-year...
semoball.com
Clarkton punches ticket back to C1D2 final with win over Bernie
CLARKTON- For the second time in as many years Clarkton is returning to the Class 1, District 2 finals. The Reindeer defeated the Bernie Mules in the semifinals Saturday, the same team they defeated in the semifinals a year ago. Clarkton won the match in three sets 25-16, 25-19, 25-13.
semoball.com
Kennett with Holcomb tennis team wins Class 1 Girls Tennis State Championship
The Kennett with Holcomb tennis team has done it again. The Lady Indians defeated Clayton Saturday in a tiebreaker victory to claim the team’s second state title in two years and a 21-0 record for the season. “I love winning, I always love winning and want to win more,...
semoball.com
Winning streak ends: State-ranked Hillsboro downs Mules in regular-season finale
HILLSBORO — The 2022 football season for Poplar Bluff has involved two very different chapters, as the Mules opened the year with four consecutive defeats, before correcting its journey and winning four straight games heading into a road test at Class 4 No. 7-ranked Hillsboro on Friday. Though the...
semoball.com
Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W
Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
semoball.com
Seven inducted into second Jackson Athletic Hall of Fame class
Six former athletes and one former coach were inducted into the Jackson R-2 School District Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at Jackson High School. Among those inducted into the hall's second class are Jack Litzelfelner, Truman Blackman, Allen Welker, Larry Schloss, Mike Kistner, Bruce Collier and Ron Cook. Jack...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue.
KFVS12
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
KFVS12
Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
wpsdlocal6.com
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
Kait 8
Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
KFVS12
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
KFVS12
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
Kait 8
Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
KFVS12
Pedestrian, 1 driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at a fire scene
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash, which also involved a pedestrian, on Highway 25 south of Dexter on Sunday evening, October 23. The crash involved a Peterbuilt crane, a car and an SUV. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the...
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a person shot on 724 Warren Street. Police received a call about the shooting about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, officers said they found 50-year-old Rodney Johnson dead. Charleston DPS said no suspects have been...
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
darnews.com
Dunklin County bridge closed until summer 2023 after support 'dips'
DUNKLIN COUNTY — A bridge at Highway J near Glennonville in Dunklin County will be out of commission until early summer 2023, a Missouri Department of Transportation specialist said Thursday. District Bridge Engineer for the Southwest District Ed Hess said soil erosion at the bridge site is the culprit.
