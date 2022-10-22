ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Opinion/Your Turn: 'A modern wonder': 4C's Wilkens Science Center advances STEM learning

Across our community, both at the K-12 school level and in higher education, we are many years into our collective efforts to prepare the next generation of well-educated and well-trained professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). These efforts began years ago, through a groundswell of support responding to the growing needs of the local and global economy.
Interesting and Engaging Teaching Makes Learning Easier.

Students’ motivation in learning is influenced by how teachers instruct them. According to a study, pupils would enjoy studying more if they are in a good mood. The enjoyable learning process has a lot of advantages. ranging from the desire to study longer to accepting learning materials that are simple to understand (this fun learning can be done by increasing dopamine, endorphins, and oxygen in the brain.
Teaching self-regulation could help young students learn better

Self-regulation may be an important skill that young students can learn. A new study from Germany implements a training module that aims to teach self-regulation in first grade students. Students who were taught this module had improved reading scores and ability, and even had a higher chance of opting into...
Teaching Autistic Children Critical Thinking Skills

What is so important about teaching autistic children critical thinking skills? These skills are important to everyday decisions and obstacles an individual may face, there are many neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals that have a hard time with these skills. This article is going to outline abstract and conceptual thinking skills...

