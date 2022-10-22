ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Fall-like temperatures arrive in Kern County

Cool, fall-like temperatures are in store across the county on Sunday. Expect Saturday’s breeze to stick around in some of our mountain communities; a High Wind Warning is in place for parts of the Kern River Valley until 11 p.m. Saturday. Look for mid-60s in the valley and the mountains on Sunday, with Tehachapi at […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
mountainenterprise.com

County Surveyors return to Ridge Route Drive

Lebec man claims he has evidence in last April’s theft of survey markers. Kern County surveyors were back at Ridge Route Drive on Thursday, Oct. 13, this time to establish the right-of-way for Lebec Road as it relates to Ridge Route Drive, according to Michael Dillenbeck, Public Works Manager of Right Of Way, Permits and Utilities for the county.
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Weigh in on Sports Village, MLK Park

The city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department is holding two events for the community to weigh in on parks, according to a city memo. A community workshop for Kaiser Permanente Sports Village will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Wible Fire Hall, 7320 Wible Road. It's an opportunity to give feedback and shape the village's future.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Forest Service plans reforestation project 20 years after McNally Fire

Twenty years ago, on Nov. 7, the season’s first significant storm after the McNally Fire dropped more than 16 inches of rain in the southern Sierra Nevada. The 150,700-acre human-caused wildfire started on July 21, 2002, about 17 miles north of Kernville near Roads End, just north of the Kern-Tulare County line. The McNally remains among the largest fires in the history of Sequoia National Forest — although cumulatively, other fires in recent years have burned greater acreage. It was the largest wildfire in California that year but its size has been eclipsed in recent years and it no longer makes the list of the state’s top 20 wildfires by size.
KERNVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Police Department to host trick-or-treat event Thursday

The Bakersfield Police Department is hosting its annual trick-or-treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at its downtown headquarters, 1601 Truxtun Ave. All are welcome, but costumes must only be worn by children, BPD said in a news release. A junior officer costume contest will be held as well. Participants must be between ages 1 to 13. There will be separate prizes for the 1 to 6 age bracket and for those between ages 7 to 13.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kaiser Permanente hosts drive to collect expired, unused drugs

The community will have a chance to get rid of expired, unused or unwanted prescription pills during a community drive Saturday hosted by Kaiser Permanente, the Bakersfield Police Department and other local agencies. Residents can drop off expired, unused or unwanted medication, shredding, eyeglasses and hearing aids, electronic waste, cell...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Edison Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on Edison Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a traffic crash on Edison Highway, west of State Route 184 just after 11 p.m. Thursday. During their investigation, officers said they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Driver sustains major injuries after cement truck crash

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A driver escaped death but sustained major injuries Thursday after getting pinned inside their vehicle during a crash in Buttonwillow, according to the California Highway Patrol. Deputies received reports of a solo vehicle crash involving a cement truck at 10:07 a.m. on Lerdo Highway west of Scaroni Avenue. Their investigation revealed […]
BUTTONWILLOW, CA

