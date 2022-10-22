Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fall-like temperatures arrive in Kern County
Cool, fall-like temperatures are in store across the county on Sunday. Expect Saturday’s breeze to stick around in some of our mountain communities; a High Wind Warning is in place for parts of the Kern River Valley until 11 p.m. Saturday. Look for mid-60s in the valley and the mountains on Sunday, with Tehachapi at […]
Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
mountainenterprise.com
County Surveyors return to Ridge Route Drive
Lebec man claims he has evidence in last April’s theft of survey markers. Kern County surveyors were back at Ridge Route Drive on Thursday, Oct. 13, this time to establish the right-of-way for Lebec Road as it relates to Ridge Route Drive, according to Michael Dillenbeck, Public Works Manager of Right Of Way, Permits and Utilities for the county.
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
Bakersfield Californian
Weigh in on Sports Village, MLK Park
The city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department is holding two events for the community to weigh in on parks, according to a city memo. A community workshop for Kaiser Permanente Sports Village will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Wible Fire Hall, 7320 Wible Road. It's an opportunity to give feedback and shape the village's future.
Bakersfield Californian
Forest Service plans reforestation project 20 years after McNally Fire
Twenty years ago, on Nov. 7, the season’s first significant storm after the McNally Fire dropped more than 16 inches of rain in the southern Sierra Nevada. The 150,700-acre human-caused wildfire started on July 21, 2002, about 17 miles north of Kernville near Roads End, just north of the Kern-Tulare County line. The McNally remains among the largest fires in the history of Sequoia National Forest — although cumulatively, other fires in recent years have burned greater acreage. It was the largest wildfire in California that year but its size has been eclipsed in recent years and it no longer makes the list of the state’s top 20 wildfires by size.
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
PG&E warning customers across state for potential shutoffs
Safety shutoffs are still possible for approximately 2,000 customers in portions of Kern, Fresno, San Benito, Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Tehama and Butte counties. PG&E has directly notified these customers of the potential shutoffs.
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Police Department to host trick-or-treat event Thursday
The Bakersfield Police Department is hosting its annual trick-or-treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at its downtown headquarters, 1601 Truxtun Ave. All are welcome, but costumes must only be worn by children, BPD said in a news release. A junior officer costume contest will be held as well. Participants must be between ages 1 to 13. There will be separate prizes for the 1 to 6 age bracket and for those between ages 7 to 13.
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
Fatal hit-and-run on Edison Hwy
A fatal hit-and-run occurred on Edison Highway near State Route 184 shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th.
Bakersfield Californian
Kaiser Permanente hosts drive to collect expired, unused drugs
The community will have a chance to get rid of expired, unused or unwanted prescription pills during a community drive Saturday hosted by Kaiser Permanente, the Bakersfield Police Department and other local agencies. Residents can drop off expired, unused or unwanted medication, shredding, eyeglasses and hearing aids, electronic waste, cell...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft
A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: League titles secured for four schools on big Week 10
With one week left in the regular season, most of Kern County’s high school football league titles have been decided. Liberty, Tehachapi and Golden Valley have each clinched them outright, with Bakersfield Christian assured of at least a share of a title.
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Edison Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on Edison Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a traffic crash on Edison Highway, west of State Route 184 just after 11 p.m. Thursday. During their investigation, officers said they […]
Ricky’s Fish Tacos: Some of LA’s most sought-after fish tacos coming to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles will be losing one of its prized taco trucks, while Kern County will soon be blessed with the award-winning taquero, Ricky Piña. Piña, owner of Ricky’s Fish Tacos, announced the move out of LA Monday on Twitter. The acclaimed taquero said he will be moving Ricky’s Fish Tacos to […]
High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
Reports: Suspects caught on video buying lime, shovel before allegedly burying body of man believed killed on Real Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owed $20,000, Juan Toscano called the debtor to his home and shot him in the head following a brief struggle, he told police. Earlier, he took the precaution of disconnecting the surveillance camera at his home on Real Road, Toscano said according to court documents. But he did a poor job […]
Driver sustains major injuries after cement truck crash
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A driver escaped death but sustained major injuries Thursday after getting pinned inside their vehicle during a crash in Buttonwillow, according to the California Highway Patrol. Deputies received reports of a solo vehicle crash involving a cement truck at 10:07 a.m. on Lerdo Highway west of Scaroni Avenue. Their investigation revealed […]
Comments / 0