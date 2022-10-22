ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

Charles City parents plead not guilty to child endangerment charges

CHARLES CITY — The parents of a Charles City four-month-old who suffered a severe head injury have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges. 22-year-old Ezekiel Larson and 19-year-old Madison Geerts were charged in late September with one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony. A criminal complaint states that Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old child on September 6th when the child received severe head injuries.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

St. Ansgar man pleads guilty in connection to Nashua woman's drug death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed someone. Eric A. Young, 43 of St. Ansgar, entered a guilty plea Monday to distribution of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Young gave meth to a woman from Nashua on the night of March 18, 2021. Young admitted to selling the drug to the woman for $90 and being present when she passed out.
NASHUA, IA
KIMT

Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase

CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KGLO News

Mason City man pleads guilty to arson charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to arson charges in connection with a pair of fires in September. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

1 injured after motorcycle accident in Cerro Gordo Co.

MASON CITY, Iowa - A motorcyclist was injured Saturday after colliding with a parked Jeep. The Cerro Gordo County Sherrif’s Office said it happened at 5 p.m. at 12434 Spruce Ave. when a motorcycle driven by Johnathan Goerish, 37, of Clear Lake, hit the vehicle. A passenger was not...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

One injured in motorcycle crash Saturday

MASON CITY, Ia. - One Clear Lake man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, at around 5 p.m. Saturday 37-year-old Jonathan Goerish of Clear Lake was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle in front of 12434 Spruce Avenue when he lost control and hit a parked car.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kwayradio.com

Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein

A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
OELWEIN, IA
1650thefan.com

Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide

A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for meth possession and stealing catalytic converters

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs and stealing catalytic converters is sending a Mower County man to prison. Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22 of Austin, was arrested in July. Austin police say they found a jar containing 183 grams of methamphetamine during the search of a home on May 5 and Ordaz Sanchez admitted it belonged to him.
AUSTIN, MN
kiow.com

Garner Approves Resolution on Wastewater Treatment Plant

Garner is making subtle improvements to its wastewater treatment facility. The city c council passed a resolution calling for the purchase of UV lamps and ballasts according to Mayor Tim Schmidt. The city council took advantage of the current price on the lamps and ballasts. The city has a maintenance...
GARNER, IA
KIMT

Northwood firefighters respond to metal structure blaze

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An overloaded electrical circuit is being blamed for a Thursday night fire in worth County. Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 4700 block of Jonquil Avenue around 11:41 pm. Crews arrived to see light smoke coming from a finished metal building. Firefighters...
NORTHWOOD, IA
Cresco Times

Jensen delivers last baby

CRESCO - Regional Health Services of Howard County is proud to share that RHSHC physician, Dr. Paul Jensen, MD, delivered his final scheduled baby of his medical career. Cody and Amanda Stockdale welcomed Huck James on Aug. 25, 2022, completing Dr. Jensen’s obstetric practice that began with his first delivery in November 2000.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

One injured in two car crash Sunday morning

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One man was injured in a two car crash Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 33-year-old Jeffrey Schmidt from Wykoff was driving northbound on Highway 52 turning onto County Road 19 when he collided with another car driven by 23-year-old Colten Kraling from Preston.
WYKOFF, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy