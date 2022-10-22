Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Buried Car Removed From Atherton Backyard Taken to Crime Lab: Sources
Investigators are expected to reveal new details Monday about a car that was discovered buried in the backyard of an Atherton estate last week and was removed Saturday. Sources told NBC Bay Area that police managed to fully excavate the Mercedes Benz convertible Saturday, and it was taken to a crime lab, where it's being scoured for evidence.
NBC Bay Area
Juveniles Steal Elderly Woman's Bag, Cane: San Francisco Police
Three juveniles reportedly stole an elderly woman's personal bag and walking cane while she was riding a Muni bus in San Francisco on Saturday, police said. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Mission and 16th streets, according to police. The 79-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
98online.com
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
Car buried in Atherton backyard reportedly stolen in 1992, previous homeowner under spotlight
According to records, the previous owner of the mansion was a man named Johnny Bocktune Lew. Although Lew died several years ago, investigators are shedding light into his past - which includes arrests for crimes such as murder and insurance fraud.
SFist
Car Found Buried Next to Atherton Mansion Was Stolen In 1992
The Mercedes-Benz that was found buried on the property of the late Johnny Lew, an ex-felon whom neighbors knew as "a crook" when he lived there in the 1990s, was apparently reported stolen in nearby Palo Alto exactly 30 years ago. We learned early Friday that the house was built...
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in stabbing at San Jose restaurant
San Jose police are investigating a fatal overnight stabbing at a restaurant. Investigators were looking into the stabbing death of an unidentified adult man at the Rose Restaurant early Saturday morning. The parking lot at King Rd. and McKee Rd. was filled with officers at 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were...
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Investigate Deadly Police Shooting in Castro Valley Area
A man who authorities say opened fire at an apartment complex in Hayward Monday morning before leading law enforcement on a pursuit was fatally shot by police when he attempted to carjack a passerby at gunpoint in the Castro Valley area, officials said. The police shooting happened at about 10:15...
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn of Uptick in Thefts of Power Tools
Oakland police are warning residents about the rising number of robberies and burglaries of power tools in the city, police said Friday. The crimes are happening mainly during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most of the recent thefts have occurred in the Oakland hills. Two to four...
‘Young man will likely never walk again’ after collision: San Jose Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A young man may be permanently paralyzed after a collision late Sunday, according to the San Jose Police Department. “These are the consequences of speeding and driving recklessly on our city streets,” police stated in a tweet that included photos of damaged vehicles. Police stated that the pictures were taken […]
Paradise Post
Update: Atherton estate with mysterious buried car has history of murder, sunken yacht
ATHERTON – A sunken yacht. Made-up Asian mobsters. A history of murder. A neighbor who complained about “all that excavating.”. As police swarmed a $15 million Atherton mansion on Friday where a landscaping crew dug up a buried Mercedes a day earlier and cadaver dogs hit on “possible human remains,” intriguing details of a past owner were unearthed as well.
Police investigating burglary, assault in San Carlos home
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced […]
Pacifica man arrested in connection with narcotic sales
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Thursday […]
San Jose police investigating fatal stabbing, the city's 29th homicide of 2022
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal stabbing that left an adult male victim dead early Saturday morning, according to authorities.Saturday morning shortly after 2 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1700 block of McKee Road. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. Though life-saving measures were administered, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the suspect remains at large. No suspect description has been given and police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the...
thesfnews.com
Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed
SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
Car buried in backyard of Atherton mansion has been there since 1990s: police
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle was found buried in the ground of an Atherton home Thursday morning, according to the Atherton Police Department. Police received calls at 8:50 a.m. after landscapers discovered the buried vehicle while working on a project at a private home. Police used cadaver dogs that were brought onto […]
Suspect arrested after trying to lure a child in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with trying to lure a child. Lionel Gonzales, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person had tried to coax […]
Oakland police say thieves are targeting power tools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are warning the community that they are “seeing an uptick in robberies, thefts, and burglaries of power tools citywide,” according to a press release. “Many of these incidents happened in the Oakland Hills when two to four armed individuals confront the victim, take their property, and leave the area […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose driver flees after hitting woman, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they are looking for a driver that struck a woman and fled the scene. The collision happened near Snell Avenue and Blossom Hill Road around 7:17 p.m. Friday. The intersection was closed as police collected evidence. Investigators said the woman sustained life-threatening...
NBC Bay Area
Digging Continues in Atherton Home After Car is Found Buried in Backyard
The mystery continues in San Mateo County as police investigate the discovery of a buried car in an Atherton backyard. Landscapers found the car while working at a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue Thursday and police began the "suspicious circumstance" investigation. Police said it appears someone buried...
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
Comments / 0