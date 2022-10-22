Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
'American Pickers' star Danielle Colby shares photo from hospital, details 'health journey' with fibroids
"American Pickers" star Danielle Colby shared with her fans on Thursday that she is suffering from fibroids, and that she has a hysterectomy scheduled.
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child
Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?. Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record. It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just...
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Lyrics—and That ‘April 29’ Line—Seem to Recount End of Calvin Harris Romance
Taylor Swift’s DJ ex Calvin Harris wasn’t spared on her Midnights album, it seems. Swift painted a brutal picture of the end of their relationship, suggesting she did indeed leave him for another man with her “April 29” reference. Swift and Harris dated for a little over a year and had a very public relationship.
TODAY.com
All of the best reactions to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
After the magical and chaotic night that was the Oct. 21 release of "Midnights," Taylor Swift's 10th studio album (which crashed Spotify upon its release,) the Swifties have been deployed to share their thoughts on the internet. Appropriately, Swift released the original 13 tracks on the album at midnight on...
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
DC Metrobus attack: 2 adults arrested in brutal assault on woman where bus driver failed to act
Two adults were arrested in connection with the assault of a woman on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus. The attack was recorded on camera from the bus and bystanders.
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
Michigan grandmother allegedly stabbed 2-year-old grandson in head, boy recovering in hospital
A Michigan grandmother is accused of stabbing her 2-year-old grandson in the head multiple times. The boy is in stable condition in a local hospital.
Biden 'not competent' to be president after appearing to zone out during MSNBC interview: Rep. Claudia Tenney
Rep. Claudia Tenney. R-N.Y., warned Biden's cognitive concerns are 'serious' after he appeared to zone out during his latest sit-down interview with MSNBC
MSNBC’s Hayes slammed for claiming GOP midterm victory will ‘unleash chaos’: ‘You need to get outside more’
MSNBC host Chris Hayes was slammed by conservatives on Twitter for claiming that if the GOP wins the midterm elections, "chaos" will be unleashed in America.
California teacher recorded allegedly saying he wanted to 'slam' student's face 'against the wall'
A California high school teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly saying he wanted to "slam" a female student's face "up against a wall."
Georgia election official asks Biden, Abrams how many records they need to break to get apology
Continued record voter turnout in Georgia following the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state alleging racist voting practices and the president’s accusation that the system is "Jim Crow 2.0" has at least one Georgia election official looking for an apology from the administration. "How many turnout records do...
'The View' hecklers yell 'f--- you' at Ted Cruz, demand show cover climate change in wild segment
Multiple protesters interrupted Sen. Ted Cruz during "The View" on Monday to demand the ABC hosts cover climate, with one even shouting an obscenity at him.
Dallas hospital shooting suspect has lengthy criminal history: police
New details have emerged regarding the Dallas hospital shooting suspect and his lengthy criminal history. Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez had an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.
George Clooney recalls 'disaster' proposal to Amal and being 'terrified' about having twins
George Clooney opened up about his "disaster" proposal to wife Amal Clooney in a new interview. Clooney spoke about how he and Amal met before retelling the story of his proposal during Friday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." "It was a disaster," Clooney responded when Barrymore asked how the...
Alabama receiver who struck female Tennessee fan last week gets start, Nick Saban criticized for move
Earlier this week, Nick Saban said Jermaine Burton's incident would be handled internally. On Saturday, Burton started against Mississippi State.
Fox News
845K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0