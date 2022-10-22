ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could sign ex-division rival?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season is already looking like a lost one just two games in, so now they could be turning to a shiny new Band-Aid. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Friday that the Lakers have given some internal consideration to signing veteran forward Maurice Harkless. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that the Lakers formally held a free-agent workout and meeting with Harkless earlier this week.
CBS Sports

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 24 best bets from proven model

A Northwest Division battle is on tap for Monday night when Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-0) host two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (2-1) at the Moda Center in Portland. The Nuggets are coming off back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, while the Trail Blazers 3-0 start includes impressive wins over the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. Portland leads the all-time series 101-90.
Yardbarker

Suns Slim Betting Favorites Over Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are -1.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on SI Sportsbook, making this the third straight game to open the season with the Suns as favorites. The Suns, 1-1 on the year, travel to play their first Pacific division matchup with a Clippers team that hopes to remain undefeated after previously defeating the Lakers and Kings.
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Yardbarker

Suns-Clippers Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns traveled to Crypto.com Arena to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Suns are coming off a nail-biting loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Chris Paul is fending off his former Clipper squad that he called home for six seasons. The Clippers...
