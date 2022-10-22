Read full article on original website
Lakers could sign ex-division rival?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season is already looking like a lost one just two games in, so now they could be turning to a shiny new Band-Aid. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Friday that the Lakers have given some internal consideration to signing veteran forward Maurice Harkless. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that the Lakers formally held a free-agent workout and meeting with Harkless earlier this week.
WATCH: Trail Blazers Rookie Steals The Ball From LeBron James
Shaedon Sharpe stole the ball from LeBron James during Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Paul George scores 40 to help Clippers spoil big NBA debut for Kings rookie Keegan Murray
The Kings got a sensational debut from Keegan Murray and another big game from De’Aaron Fox, but it wasn’t enough against the Clippers.
Golden State Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 24 best bets from proven model
A Northwest Division battle is on tap for Monday night when Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-0) host two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (2-1) at the Moda Center in Portland. The Nuggets are coming off back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, while the Trail Blazers 3-0 start includes impressive wins over the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. Portland leads the all-time series 101-90.
Suns Slim Betting Favorites Over Clippers
The Phoenix Suns are -1.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on SI Sportsbook, making this the third straight game to open the season with the Suns as favorites. The Suns, 1-1 on the year, travel to play their first Pacific division matchup with a Clippers team that hopes to remain undefeated after previously defeating the Lakers and Kings.
Doncic, Wood Star as Mavs Blow Out Grizzlies in Home Opener
The Dallas Mavericks bounced back from their season-opening loss the Phoenix Suns by blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Luka Doncic and Christian Wood couldn't be stopped.
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Chris Paul first with 20K points, 11K assists as Suns sink Clippers
Devin Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul added 11 assists against his former team as the visiting Phoenix Suns earned a 112-95 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Clippers. Deandre Ayton added 13 points for the Suns, who led by as many as 22 while bouncing back from an...
Suns-Clippers Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns traveled to Crypto.com Arena to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Suns are coming off a nail-biting loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Chris Paul is fending off his former Clipper squad that he called home for six seasons. The Clippers...
