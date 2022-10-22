Read full article on original website
Police looking for woman suspected of stealing cash, credit cards, wallets from offices of at least 8 Mississippi, Louisiana hospitals
Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing wallets, cash, credit cards and other items from the offices of at least eight Mississippi and Louisiana hospitals. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers group posted about the thefts on its Facebook page. On October 3, 2022, an employee at Singing River...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
kttn.com
Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison
A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
Seven Arrested in Wisconsin From Ages 28-67 Massive Drug Bust
Seven people ranging in ages of 67 to 28, were arrested in Wisconsin for a massive drug bust! WeAreGreenBay. Law enforcement in Hansen, Wisconsin (Mmmbop!) executed five search warrants that led to a large sized bust. Guns, drugs, old people... What did this ragtag group of naughty folks have in...
therealdeal.com
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple was sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Click2Houston.com
Police: At least 3 dead, including suspect, in shooting at St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS – A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School...
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
NewsChannel 36
New York Warns of EBT Card Skimming
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has issued a warning alerting those that use an EBT card of potential card skimming. This comes on the heels of of Steuben County's report last week of scammers sending misleading emails to recipients of EBT benefits. Officials explained that the card-reading skimmers...
fox26houston.com
Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors
CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
Man slashed while trying to break up fight on Long Island: police
INWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was injured while he attempted to break up a fight on Long Island on Friday, police said. Two men were fighting near Clinton and Wanser avenues at around 11:30 p.m. when the 20-year-old victim tried to intervene, detectives said. The victim was slashed and sustained lacerations to his stomach […]
Click2Houston.com
Texas state trooper who responded to Uvalde shooting fired amid investigations into police response
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Department of Public Safety has fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the state troopers who responded to the May school shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Maldonado is...
Illegal voting charges dropped in southeast Texas
Hervis Rogers waited in the rain six hours the night of March 3, 2020, to vote in the Democratic primary. He was the last in line and left the precinct police place at Texas Southern University in Houston after midnight.
'It's hurtful' | Woman discovers flyer promoting white supremacy on her front porch
ST HEDWIG, Texas — A St. Hedwig woman made a disturbing discovery on her front porch. It was a message so disturbing, she says she couldn't sleep for days. The Anti-Defamation League says more people in Texas are finding similar letters on their properties. KENS 5 set out to learn why.
KXAN
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
According to Law, Who Owns The Fence Between Two Houses in Texas?
According to law, who owns the fence between two houses in Texas? And, is this really even a situation? Well, yes. Was in the waiting room of my doctor the other day and this other guy was doing small talk and telling me how he was 'fighting' with his neighbor because of the fence they 'share'. So, I did what most people would do, I googled it. And, here's what came up!
MySanAntonio
Gov. Greg Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
Click2Houston.com
Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
Click2Houston.com
Texas secretary of state’s office issues warning after information for Harris County 2020 election audit was reported missing
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Allegations in an elections audit by the Secretary of States office were echoed to KPRC 2 by Senator Paul Bettencourt ahead of the upcoming November election. ”There’s a massive problem with the chain of custody from the 2020 election that harris county has been unable...
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
