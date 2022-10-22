ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Magnolia State Live

Police looking for woman suspected of stealing cash, credit cards, wallets from offices of at least 8 Mississippi, Louisiana hospitals

Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing wallets, cash, credit cards and other items from the offices of at least eight Mississippi and Louisiana hospitals. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers group posted about the thefts on its Facebook page. On October 3, 2022, an employee at Singing River...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
kttn.com

Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison

A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Q985

Seven Arrested in Wisconsin From Ages 28-67 Massive Drug Bust

Seven people ranging in ages of 67 to 28, were arrested in Wisconsin for a massive drug bust! WeAreGreenBay. Law enforcement in Hansen, Wisconsin (Mmmbop!) executed five search warrants that led to a large sized bust. Guns, drugs, old people... What did this ragtag group of naughty folks have in...
WISCONSIN STATE
therealdeal.com

Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs

A Virginia couple was sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

New York Warns of EBT Card Skimming

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has issued a warning alerting those that use an EBT card of potential card skimming. This comes on the heels of of Steuben County's report last week of scammers sending misleading emails to recipients of EBT benefits. Officials explained that the card-reading skimmers...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
fox26houston.com

Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors

CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
CYPRESS, TX
PIX11

Man slashed while trying to break up fight on Long Island: police

INWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was injured while he attempted to break up a fight on Long Island on Friday, police said. Two men were fighting near Clinton and Wanser avenues at around 11:30 p.m. when the 20-year-old victim tried to intervene, detectives said. The victim was slashed and sustained lacerations to his stomach […]
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

According to Law, Who Owns The Fence Between Two Houses in Texas?

According to law, who owns the fence between two houses in Texas? And, is this really even a situation? Well, yes. Was in the waiting room of my doctor the other day and this other guy was doing small talk and telling me how he was 'fighting' with his neighbor because of the fence they 'share'. So, I did what most people would do, I googled it. And, here's what came up!
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
TEXAS STATE

