The Great Northern Hotel is a striking Victorian-era building that occupies the bustling hub between St Pancras and King’s Cross in the heart of London. The property’s location is absolutely ideal for travellers on their way to mainland Europe – The Eurostar terminal at St Pancras International and King’s Cross, with its direct connections to Edinburgh and the Highlands, are a few minutes’ walk away. For those exploring London, the delights of Bloomsbury with its serene squares, fabled Georgian terraces, cosy pubs frequented by artists and writers and of course the British Museum, are all accessible by foot. Slightly further away is Covent Garden with its plethora of boutique shops and restaurants as well as the Royal Opera House. However, make no mistake, the Great Northern is more than just a deluxe townhouse hotel, it boasts an awarding winning restaurant Plum + Spilt Milk, the suave GNH bar and the delightfully intimate Snug Bar.

1 DAY AGO