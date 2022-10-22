Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Actress famous during the '20s and '30s will be 1st Asian American on US currency
Actress Anna May Wong, an actress who reached fame in the '20s and '30s, will be the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
Rodney Graham, Canadian Artist Whose Deadpan Flair Charmed Critics, Dies at 73
Rodney Graham, an artist whose dryly funny works about repetition made him one of Canada’s most celebrated artists, died at 73 on Saturday in Vancouver. In an announcement of his death, his four galleries—303 Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Lisson Gallery, Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle, and Esther Schipper—said he had been battling cancer for the past year. Since the ’90s, Graham has been widely celebrated in the international art world for films, photographs, paintings, and more that involve the artist offering up banal scenarios. They feel designed to bore or irk their viewers, who have responded to them with a mix of confusion...
techaiapp.com
The Great Northern Hotel with a Contemporary British Flair
The Great Northern Hotel is a striking Victorian-era building that occupies the bustling hub between St Pancras and King’s Cross in the heart of London. The property’s location is absolutely ideal for travellers on their way to mainland Europe – The Eurostar terminal at St Pancras International and King’s Cross, with its direct connections to Edinburgh and the Highlands, are a few minutes’ walk away. For those exploring London, the delights of Bloomsbury with its serene squares, fabled Georgian terraces, cosy pubs frequented by artists and writers and of course the British Museum, are all accessible by foot. Slightly further away is Covent Garden with its plethora of boutique shops and restaurants as well as the Royal Opera House. However, make no mistake, the Great Northern is more than just a deluxe townhouse hotel, it boasts an awarding winning restaurant Plum + Spilt Milk, the suave GNH bar and the delightfully intimate Snug Bar.
Memento International Boards Romance Drama About French Painters ‘Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Memento International has boarded Martin Provost’s film portraying the art and epic love of renowned French painters Pierre and Marthe Bonnard. Titled “Bonnard, Pierre and Marthe,” the movie will star Cecile de France (“Lost Illusions”), Vincent Macaigne (“Irma Vep”) and Stacy Martin (“Nymphomaniac”). The film charts the colorful relationship and collaboration spanning five decades between Pierre Bonnard, who was mentored by Claude Monet and nicknamed the “painter of happiness,” and his wife Marthe de Méligny. The latter, who was a self-proclaimed aristocrat, became the cornerstone of her husband’s life and work, appearing in more than a third of his paintings....
Two Recently Opened French Private Museums Look to Bring Art to All
France is hardly immune to the private museum phenomenon. In recent years, collectors have been opening spaces to showcase their treasures and share their interest in a certain area of art or their commitment to a cause. In May, Korean artist Lee Ufan opened a museum for his art in Arles. Art critic Alexia Guggémos, who focuses on smiles throughout art history, is preparing for the inauguration of her Musée du sourire (Smile Museum), in a former Sergent-Major quill pen factory in the 17th arrondissement in Paris. Below, a look at two recently inaugurated private museums. Art for All Nicolas Laugero Lasserre...
Slipped Disc
Watch a Ukrainian music drama on World Opera Day
OperaVision, Opera Europa’s freeview streaming platform funded by the European Commission, also celebrates World Opera Day with an unprecedented international online co-production and a fundraising campaign for the Ukrainian opera sector. Set in the Ukraine’s Carpathian mountains in 13th century, Golden Crown is an epic love story of the...
dctheaterarts.org
Masterful storytelling in new Off-Broadway adaptation of Japanese classic ‘Chushingura – 47 Ronin’ at A.R.T./New York
In keeping with its mission of bringing Japanese classics to an American audience, the English-Japanese bi-lingual company Amaterasu Za (meaning “theater that illuminates”) is now presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Chushingura – 47 Ronin at A.R.T./New York, following a two-year pandemic postponement. Performed in alternating segments of Japanese and English (with supertitle translations) by a cast of NYC-based Japanese actors, the affecting narrative, adapted and directed by Amaterasu Za’s Founding Artistic Director Ako Dachs (a former member of Japan’s all-female Takarazuka Theatre Company) is based on true historical events that occurred at the turn of the 18th century, and have been told countless times in Japanese Kabuki, Bunraku, plays, books, prints, movies, TV dramas, and animated series, and even in a short story by Argentina’s Jorge Luis Borges.
For decades, Latin culture has influenced American food ways and drink.
When Maricel Presilla was a child in Santiago de Cuba, her mom fed her pan and avocado, a dish that had been eaten in Latin American countries for centuries. But in 2015, avocado toast, as it has come to be known, gained popularity in the United States, gracing many brunch and appetizer menus.
Tokyo Festival Gets Underway With Skits, Speeches and Bold Comeback Claims
After a red carpet parade lasting nearly two-hours, the opening ceremony for the 2022 Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off with a musical number performed by four women from the Takarazuka all-female theater troupe in black men’s suits. There is over 100 years of tradition behind Takarazuka-style performances, in which women play men’s roles. But if there was a metaphor for the changes wrought on the festival by two years of COVID disruptions or on Japanese entertainment by the beginnings of the #MeToo Movement, it was not clear what it was. Rather the opening ceremony was making use of the Takarazuka...
She grew up during Iran's Islamic revolution. Today, artist Marjane Satrapi feels conflicted her memoir is "more accurate than ever"
In 2000, Marjane Satrapi published "Persepolis," a graphic novel memoir depicting her childhood before and after the Islamic revolution in 1979. This week, Sotheby's will auction part of Satrapi's original manuscript. Ahead of the sale, the artist reflects on her art and the turbulent events unfolding in Iran today.
drifttravel.com
Once Upon a Time… There was the future Orient Express Train
140 years ago, Georges Nagelmackers turned his dream into reality by launching the first luxury Orient Express trains. Today, the legend continues with the unveiling of the future Orient Express train. Completely re-imagined, the old historic carriages, disappeared, forgotten, and then found again, are back in service. Prior to its launch in 2025, Orient Express reveals its never-before-seen décors revealed in Paris in an immersive exhibition.
From Fashion Illustration to Fashion Portraiture: One Artist’s Journey
Sharan Ranshi is lifting the long-limbed, sketched fashion model into the world of fine art. It’s a new life for the fashion illustration: one that abandons the stark white page and lands the drawn women in a color storm of living room luxury, giving them moods and personalities that make the women themselves a thing of interest — not just the clothing they’ve been sketched into.More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti'Paris Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through Clothing “I started off doing fashion illustration and it developed...
Tree Hugger
This Renovated Micro-Apartment Is Inspired by Japanese Taverns
From Paris to New York, in many big cities all over the world, small living spaces are the norm, rather than the exception, thanks to lack of space in a denser urban environment, rising housing costs, and even more practical reasons like the inherent geographic constraints of the landscape. Of...
Comments / 0