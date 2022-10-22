Read full article on original website
KATV
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
1 in critical condition following Friday shooting near Arkansas State Police headquarters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in critical condition following a Friday night shooting near state police headquarters in Little Rock. According to the Little Rock police, one person was shot around 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road. "One victim was taken to an...
One man dead after Pulaski County community park shooting
Pulaski County Deputies are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting.
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest
A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
Neighbors horrified after Thursday morning homicide in Little Rock
A homicide investigation is underway in Little Rock after a man's body was found Thursday morning.
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
BOLO Alert: Man wanted in North Little Rock after robbing a gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, the subject robbed the Exxon Station at 9128 Highway 161 in North Little Rock at approximately 2:00 p.m. Police said...
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
ARDOT: Multi-car accident on I-30 eastbound cleared
Drivers should be aware of a multi-car accident reported during the morning rush hour on I-30.
Benton family mourns loss of murdered mother, teacher
BENTON, Ark. — Among the mounting number of murders in central Arkansas was a case involving the death of a Benton woman earlier this week. 28-year-old Krystle LeeAnn Wilder was a mother and preschool teacher who her family described as a positive person who was big on family. "There...
Little Rock police release new details in deadly shooting on I-30 frontage road
Little Rock police have released additional information on the arrest of a Benton man after two shooting deaths and a three-year-old child being wounded Monday night.
Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police told KATV. Arkansas State Police confirmed nine were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for starting or engaging in physical fights. Another 50 people were ejected from the state fair. ASP spokesman, Bill...
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
