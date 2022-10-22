ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

KTAR.com

Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms

PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KOLD-TV

DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near Loop 303

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was reportedly dragged by a driver who had been street racing in Peoria late Saturday night. Shortly before midnight, DPS says one of its troopers assisted the Street Racer Task Force by blocking traffic to stop 15-20 vehicles that were street racing on State Route 303 from I-10 to El Mirage Road.
PEORIA, AZ
12news.com

Suspect in light rail shooting identified by police

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the man that they arrested in connection with a shooting on the Valley Metro light rail that took place Saturday morning. Authorities said that man, Fahim Matar, was arrested without incident. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspected Killer Arrested In 2005 Cold Murder Case Of Phoenix woman

In what many have felt would be a cold, unsolved case, a family is relieved to learn that an arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force. Latoyi Clinkscale has been extradited to Phoenix from a prison in Wasco, California after being named a suspect in the murder case of Shelia Jones. Clinkscale has been serving time for another crime.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
MESA, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times

A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department. Mesa...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working. Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Woman, 29 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix;

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An elderly woman and 29 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, around 12:45 p.m., Phoenix fire officials responded to the report of a house fire near 39th Ave and Bell Road. Firefighters rescued an 86-year-old woman from home and took her to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Phoenix police investigators say an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them inside metal cages. Fire crews were able to save nine dogs and took them to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for care, but 28 dogs didn’t make it.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
PHOENIX, AZ

