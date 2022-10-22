Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms
PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
Suspect still at large after robbing a home at gunpoint
The person of interest backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into the driveway of a home, followed the victim into his house at gunpoint, and stole an estimated $140,000 worth of jewelry from a Phoenix home.
12news.com
8 people shot at house party in west Phoenix, police searching for suspect
PHOENIX — One person is dead and seven more are injured following a shooting at a family gathering near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Phoenix police said. One of those victims was a teenager. Officers responded to the area around 9:30 Saturday evening for calls that a shooting...
Maricopa police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted woman while driving her home
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man previously convicted of sexual abuse, trespassing, and impersonating law enforcement has been arrested again for allegedly assaulting a woman he had driven home. Nathan Whipple, 28, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who was attempting to...
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after pulling out a knife during a fight at Kiwanis Park
TEMPE — Tempe police officers were called to Kiwanis Park Saturday evening after two men were in a fight and one pulled out a knife. Officials say one of the men was uncooperative with officers, eventually leading them to use a Taser on him. The man then ran away...
KOLD-TV
DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near Loop 303
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was reportedly dragged by a driver who had been street racing in Peoria late Saturday night. Shortly before midnight, DPS says one of its troopers assisted the Street Racer Task Force by blocking traffic to stop 15-20 vehicles that were street racing on State Route 303 from I-10 to El Mirage Road.
12news.com
Suspect in light rail shooting identified by police
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the man that they arrested in connection with a shooting on the Valley Metro light rail that took place Saturday morning. Authorities said that man, Fahim Matar, was arrested without incident. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspected Killer Arrested In 2005 Cold Murder Case Of Phoenix woman
In what many have felt would be a cold, unsolved case, a family is relieved to learn that an arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force. Latoyi Clinkscale has been extradited to Phoenix from a prison in Wasco, California after being named a suspect in the murder case of Shelia Jones. Clinkscale has been serving time for another crime.
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times
A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department. Mesa...
KOLD-TV
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working. Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured; gunman still on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at a house party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road left seven people injured and a man dead. By the time officers arrived at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, multiple people had already been taken to the hospital by family and friends.
Nearly 50 migrants arrested during house search in Casa Grande
Homeland Security Investigations officers and Border Patrol agents conducted a house search when they found the large group of migrants.
1 person dies after car crashes into wall, erupts into flames on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa caused the westbound lanes to temporarily close, Arizona DOT said. Officials say the car reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Road and erupted into flames. One person was reportedly trapped in the...
2 armed individuals in tactical gear reported standing outside Mesa ballot box
MESA, Ariz. — Two armed individuals were seen dressed in tactical gear outside a Mesa ballot drop box on Friday, the Maricopa County Elections Department said. The department said deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area. When they arrived, the two individuals reportedly left the area.
AZFamily
Woman, 29 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix;
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An elderly woman and 29 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, around 12:45 p.m., Phoenix fire officials responded to the report of a house fire near 39th Ave and Bell Road. Firefighters rescued an 86-year-old woman from home and took her to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Phoenix police investigators say an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them inside metal cages. Fire crews were able to save nine dogs and took them to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for care, but 28 dogs didn’t make it.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
