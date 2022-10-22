Read full article on original website
Related
WTVW
Beautiful Very Warm Weekend Underway
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 77-81. Winds S 15-25 SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 53-61 (East to West…58-59 in the Evansville Metro). SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 78-82. Winds SSE 15-25 Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart.
WTVW
Officials plan to give an update on last week’s warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson says he is gathering information to share and expects to hold a press conference sometime this afternoon. Since the fire on Morton Avenue and East Franklin Street last Monday, several agencies have been brought onto the investigation into...
Comments / 0